Jasper
Some customers of the Glens Falls Farmers Market are calling for a boycott after learning that Pleasant Valley Farm's application to host a table was denied by the market's board of directors earlier this year.
An upstate New York man and his 3-year-old son died after their kayak overturned on Lake Champlain, state police said Monday.
A 68-year-old Glens Falls woman was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated in Queensbury on Saturday, police said.
Vicki Hayner resigned as Fort Edward town assessor on Friday after getting criticized for lowering Irving Tissue's assessment.
Concerns about athletics and COVID-19 spurred six candidates to seek two seats on the Queensbury Board of Education.
The Whitehall man on trial in Washington County Court for the sexual assault of a child was found guilty of three of the four felony charges against him.
A Glens Falls woman was arrested on Monday after police said she threatened a neighbor with a pair of scissors.
Taxes would go up for Fort Edward school district residents because of a large drop in the assessed value of a major business.
A Gansevoort woman has pleaded guilty to using two different names and Social Security numbers to collect benefits.
A Saratoga Springs man was arrested on Friday after police said he attempted to force a person out of a car to steal it.