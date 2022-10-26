Name on ballot: James N. Tedisco

Ballot party line(s): Republican and Conservative

Address: Tedisco for Senate, P.O. Box 992, Clifton Park, NY 12065

Occupation: NYS senator

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Union College. Master’s degree in Special Education from the College of St. Rose

Age: 72

Current public offices held: NYS senator, seeking 4th term

Past public offices held: NYS Assembly, Schenectady City Council

Credentials for office: I’m proud to be known as a staunch defender and fighter for my constituents and their needs! Whether it’s taking on Governor Cuomo and Hochul, writing the bill to repeal catch and release bail reform to give judges discretion, fighting out-of-control inflation by doubling STAR property tax relief for families and seniors and capping and suspending the state gas tax, seeking justice for the 15,000 people who died in NY’s nursing homes, or passing Buster’s Law to protect our pets and people, I believe I’ve proven my ability to get things done against overwhelming odds.

Top issues in this campaign: As I’ve gone door-to-door meeting with and listening to voters, the top issue I hear about is out of control inflation that’s caused higher costs for just about everything: home heating, gas prices, groceries, cars, furniture, electronics, lumber — everything has skyrocketed under one-party rule in Albany and Washington. Rising crime and catch and release bail reform which has created a revolving door of danger and disaster in our communities is a top concern of voters. Jobs and the economy, tax relief, education, infrastructure and health care are all top issues for voters in the 44th Senate District.

What I'd do if elected: We need to bring balance to state government because one party rule has been a disaster for New York. To reduce the impact of runaway inflation, I’m sponsoring a bill to double STAR property tax relief for families and eliminate property taxes for seniors. I’m also sponsoring legislation to cut energy costs by permanently capping and suspending the state gas tax. I am the sponsor of bi-partisan legislation to repeal catch and release bail reform and give judges discretion and keep our communities safe.