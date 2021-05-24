Islanders stun Pens 3-2 in double OT, take 3-2 series lead

Pittsburgh basically no-showed in Game 4 on Saturday as the Islanders drilled them in a 4-1 victory to even the series. The Penguins have faltered when tested in the playoffs in recent years, getting swept by New York in 2019 and stunned by Montreal in the qualifying round last summer.

The swagger they lacked on Long Island returned back home at half-capacity PPG Paints Arena. Pittsburgh dominated regulation, sending wave after wave at Sorokin only to have the 25-year-old Russian keep them at bay.

Malkin, playing on an achy right knee that forced him to miss six weeks during the regular season, ended a 10-game postseason scoring drought when he zipped a wrist shot from the left circle over Sorokin’s right shoulder 8:20 into the first period. Pittsburgh didn’t let up after gaining the early lead, testing Sorokin repeatedly.

Maybe all that action at the other end didn’t allow Jarry to get into a flow. He surrendered a goal to Beauvillier in the final seconds of the first period after Beauvillier spun around Penguins forward Jake Guentzel on his way to the net.