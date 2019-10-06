UNIONDALE — Josh Bailey, Brock Nelson and Anders Lee scored second-period goals and Thomas Greiss made 35 saves as the New York Islanders beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 Sunday night.
It was the first win of the season for the Islanders, who lost their home opener 2-1 to Washington on Friday.
After a scoreless first period, Bailey put on the Islanders on the board, tipping in a power-play goal at 1:51 of the second. Anthony Beauvillier and Devon Toews picked up assists.
Nelson made it 2-0 at 4:38, sending a shot past goaltender Laurent Brossoit, who started his second straight game and finished with 29 saves. Bailey and defenseman Ryan Pulock assisted on the goal.
Lee stretched the Islanders’ lead to 3-0 at 15:55 with his first goal of the season, assisted by Scott Mayfield and Jordan Eberle.
Hurricanes 4, Lightning 3
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes fall behind in the first two periods, then figure out a way to win after regulation.
The unconventional formula worked again, with Jaccob Slavin scoring at 1:53 of overtime to give the Hurricanes a victory over Tampa Bay.
Dougie Hamilton, Brett Pesce and Erik Haula also scored for Carolina. Petr Mrazek only had to make 10 saves for Carolina.
Tyler Johnson, Kevin Shattenkirk and Steven Stamkos scored in the first period for Tampa Bay.
Red Wings 4, Stars 3
DETROIT — Anthony Mantha scored his career-high fourth goal with 53.3 seconds left, lifting Detroit to a victory over Dallas in its home opener.
Filip Hronek set up the goal with a centering pass after Dylan Larkin won a faceoff. Mantha also scored early in the third to put Detroit ahead and Roope Hintz pulled Dallas into a 3-all tie 33 seconds later with his second goal.
Jonathan Bernier stopped 19 shots to help the Red Wings improve to 2-0.
