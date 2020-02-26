'Invisible Man' offers inventive twist

The one thing that remains steadfast is Cecilia’s belief that Adrian (or his ghost) is stalking her. She knows her abuser and his patterns too well. She knows that in death, as in life, he will seek to gaslight, isolate and indict her in her own breakdown. What also remains steadfast is the film’s own belief in Cecilia, too. From the outset, Whannell establishes unmotivated camera movements and compositions that lurk menacingly or draw attention to big empty corners in the room. We see the footprints and the puffs of breath in cold air; we see the violent force that brutally batters her. In a film where almost no one buys Cecilia’s outlandish claims, the directorial point of view Whannell establishes never wavers in its belief in her.

Working with a cool, gray palette allows Whannell and cinematographer Stefan Duscio’s camerawork to remain at the forefront of their visual storytelling, underlined by an anxiety-producing score of droning cacophony composed by Benjamin Wallfisch. The camera reveals the treachery of the environment in the most subtle of ways: focusing on an empty corner rather than her unbelievable testimony, or a unique, body-mounted shot of Cecilia collapsing, which is reminiscent of the wild cinematography that marked Whannell’s juicy cyberpunk actioner “Upgrade.”

At the center of the immaculately crafted film is Moss, who gives a virtuosic leading performance as the twitchy, terrified and tentative Cecilia. She shouts at the specter of Adrian, “Why me? You could have had anything ... you’ve taken it all.” With devastating specificity and empathy for his heroine, Whannell has inverted the invisible man archetype into an incredibly tense and suspenseful thriller exploring the psychological horror of intimate partner abuse. It shouldn’t feel radical that he lets us believe Cecilia, but in doing so, he makes “The Invisible Man” all the more potent a fable.

