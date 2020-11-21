Insurance company's flagpole still in use at local nursing home

GLENS FALLS — An artifact from the former Glens Falls Insurance Co. building can still be seen in Glens Falls.

The flagpole that flies the U.S. flag outside The Pines at Glens Falls Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation on Warren Street came from the former insurance company building at Glen and Bay streets that was demolished in 1976, leaving an unofficial park.

When Eden Park Nursing Home, as it was known then, was selected to fly the Winter Olympic Games flag in 1979, the installation of three flagpoles was planned, The Post-Star reported on May 14, 1979.

It was recalled that the insurance company flagpole had been placed in storage when the building was demolished, and it seemed like an ideal opportunity to retrieve the pole and reuse it.

Two new flagpoles were installed for the New York state and Olympic flags.

Glens Falls Mayor Edward Bartholomew was keynote speaker at the dedication ceremony on May 15.

State Assemblywoman Joan Hague, R-Queensbury, provided the original state flag that was flown.

