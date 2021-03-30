Inmate serving time for smuggling drugs into prison faces contraband charge

FORT EDWARD — An inmate at Washington County Jail serving time for trying to smuggle drugs into a prison has been charged after police said she possessed prison contraband.

Renee M. Risolo, 43, was arrested on March 4 after an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release issued on Tuesday.

Police did not say what type of contraband Risolo is accused of possessing. She was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband.

Risolo was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and held in lieu of bail pending a future appearance in Fort Edward Town Court.

Risolo, who is originally from Hempstead in Nassau County, was sentenced on Jan. 8 to 2 years in jail. She was one of three women caught with unspecified drugs at the Washington Correctional Facility in Comstock in March 2020. She was visiting an inmate.

