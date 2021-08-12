Infrastructure bill: What's in it for New York?

ALBANY — A $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package would bring billions of dollars in new spending for roads, bridges and airports in New York.

This week, the measure found bipartisan support in a 69-30 Senate vote.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently outlined the specific funding that could come to his home state.

"It has been decades since Congress passed such a significant, stand-alone investment," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "In order for our economy, workers and businesses to succeed in the 21st century, we cannot have infrastructure that’s stuck in the last century."

Schumer said New York's roads and bridges would be due for at least a $2 billion boost to the $11.5 billion it gets annually through federal infrastructure spending.

New York airports could collectively expect about $1 billion for upgrades and repairs out of about $25 billion that would be spent at airports across the nation.

Amtrak would get $66 billion for a massive expansion and overhaul nationally, and Schumer said $24 billion would go to the Northeast corridor modernization plan, which is the nation's largest train corridor.