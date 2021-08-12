Infrastructure bill: What's in it for New York?

ALBANY — A $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package would bring billions of dollars in new spending for roads, bridges and airports in New York.
This week, the measure found bipartisan support in a 69-30 Senate vote.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently outlined the specific funding that could come to his home state.
"It has been decades since Congress passed such a significant, stand-alone investment," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "In order for our economy, workers and businesses to succeed in the 21st century, we cannot have infrastructure that’s stuck in the last century."
Schumer said New York's roads and bridges would be due for at least a $2 billion boost to the $11.5 billion it gets annually through federal infrastructure spending.
New York airports could collectively expect about $1 billion for upgrades and repairs out of about $25 billion that would be spent at airports across the nation.
Amtrak would get $66 billion for a massive expansion and overhaul nationally, and Schumer said $24 billion would go to the Northeast corridor modernization plan, which is the nation's largest train corridor.
Amtrak wants to build out service from its hub at Penn Station in Manhattan to across Pennsylvania and add new services from Albany to Boston; Philadelphia to Pittsburgh; Buffalo through Cleveland and Detroit; and New York through Baltimore and Washington D.C.
Amtrak would also get $6 billion for a backlog of capital projects, and some of it would go to help fund the first phase of the $11.6 billion project Gateway project to build new trains tunnels under the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey.
The infrastructure bill, once fully approved and signed into law, would also allocate more than $100 billion for clean drinking water across the nation.
Schumer said New York would be eligible to tab into the funding partly through the state's Drinking Water State Revolving Fund that can be used for grants or to forgive loans "so that New York state can ensure communities have the clean drinking water they deserve."