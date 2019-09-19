CLEVELAND — Mike Clevinger pitched six shutdown innings, Franmil Reyes homered in his return to the lineup and the Cleveland Indians moved into a tie for the second AL wild card with a 7-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.
Francisco Lindor added three hits, and Cleveland matched Tampa Bay at 90-63 with the Rays idle. Both teams trail Oakland by two games for the top spot. The Indians trailed Minnesota by four games in the AL Central going into the game.
The Indians defeated the Tigers for the 17th straight time this season to match a franchise record set against Baltimore in 1954. Cleveland won 18 of 19 in the season series and outscored Detroit 116-38
BRAVES 5, PHILLIES 4: Ronald Acuña Jr. became the second-youngest player in baseball history to hit 40 homers in a season, Freddie Freeman also drove in two runs and Atlanta clinched at least a tie for first place in the NL East with a win over Philadelphia.
The Braves hold a 9 1/2-game lead over the Washington Nationals, who have played three fewer games and were off Thursday. Atlanta can officially celebrate as soon as Friday with either a victory over the San Francisco Giants or if Washington loses at Miami.
BLUE JAYS 8, ORIOLES 4: Cavan Biggio homered and had three RBIs to offset a spectacular, homer-robbing catch by Austin Hays, and the Toronto Blue Jays used a six-run seventh inning to beat the Baltimore Orioles for a three-game sweep.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also went deep for the Blue Jays, who scored 27 runs in their first sweep at Camden Yards since July 2010.
BREWERS 5, PADRES 1: Lorenzo Cain homered before exiting with a sore ankle, Milwaukee pitchers combined to strike out 16 and the Brewers improved their playoff position by beating San Diego.
Milwaukee moved within one game of Washington for the top NL wild-card spot. The Brewers began the day tied with Chicago for the second wild-card slot and three games behind Central-leading St. Louis — the Cardinals played the Cubs later in the day.
MARINERS 6, PIRATES 5: Shed Long had three hits, two RBIs and scored the go-ahead run in the 11th on an unusual inning-ending double play as Seattle beat Pittsburgh.
The Mariners swept the three-game series between last-place teams and sent the Pirates to their sixth straight loss.
