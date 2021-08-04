In Tupper Lake, parents want masks dropped

TUPPER LAKE — A group of local parents and grandparents are asking the Tupper Lake school board to not require mask-wearing when school resumes in the fall, even if it means losing state aid.

But if the state requires masks because of the delta variant — which a recent study has shown can be transmitted even by vaccinated people — the board is unlikely to follow the parents' request.

When classes were held in person this past school year, students were required to wear masks at all times. As vaccines were distributed and the severity of the pandemic lessened in the spring, so did mask rules. By the end of the school year, students could take them off outside.

Now, the delta variant of the coronavirus is the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., infecting mostly those who are not vaccinated but with rare “breakthrough” infections happening among the vaccinated population, too. The vaccines largely prevent serious illness. Children under the age of 12 are not approved for vaccination yet.

There are 40 days until public schools are back in session in New York, but discussions over mask guidelines for students are already in full swing.