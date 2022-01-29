One dead after crash in Whitehall

WHITEHALL — A head-on crash on state Route 4 involving two cars resulted in the death of a Vermont man on Friday night.

State police responded to a reported head-on two-car crash on state Route 4 in Whitehall at approximately 7:07 p.m.

After a preliminary investigation it was determined that Jesse Nesbit, 25, of Wilmington, Vermont, was traveling south on state Route 4 when his vehicle went off the shoulder of the road and hit a guide rail. Nesbit then returned to the road where he crossed into the southbound lane and collided head-on with another vehicle, according to state police.

Police said that Nesbit was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was identified as 58-year-old Bruce Ferguson, of Granville. He was transported to Glens Falls Hospital with injuries that are not life threatening, according to state police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said.

Whitehall school library gets $25k

WHITEHALL — The Whitehall Central School District was selected to receive a $25,000 grant from Dollar General to help restock its library.

The district got a “Beyond Words” grant, which is a disaster relief fund for public school libraries in communities where the retailer is located. It provides money to schools that have incurred substantial damage or hardship due to a natural disaster, fire, or an act recognized by the federal government as terrorism.

The Whitehall Junior-Senior High School library lost its entire collection of books, about 7,100 items, when an intense storm stalled over Whitehall on August 24, 2020.

The storm dumped as much as 6 inches of water on parts of Whitehall. There was standing water in every part of the junior-senior high school, ranging from a few inches to a few feet, damaging walls, floors, furniture and causing mold.

Integrated Staffing appoints LanfearSARATOGA SPRINGS — Integrated Staffing has appointed Heather Lanfear as its new talent acquisition specialist.

Lanfear previously lived in Denver, Colorado and was an account manager with TransUnion Credit Bureau. She was also an assistant manager/leasing professional with Greystar, a worldwide property management company.

She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and entrepreneurship with a minor in marketing from Oklahoma State University.

