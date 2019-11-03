PARIS — Novak Djokovic looked imperious in beating an overawed Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 Sunday to win his fifth Paris Masters final, clinching a 34th overall Masters title in fine style to move one behind record holder Rafael Nadal.
At 32 years old, Djokovic has already won 77 titles in a stellar career and fully intends to add many more.
"I don't take them for granted like it's something normal or usual or common. I've been blessed to win so many big titles in my life," he said. "That's one of the biggest reasons why I'm still playing professional tennis, to fight for these big trophies and to still be able to play the highest level."
