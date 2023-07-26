LAKE GEORGE — Ice Castles is going away and being reimagined as The Winter Realm.

Jared Henningsen, vice president of events for Ice Castles, told the Warren County Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee on Tuesday that the company is revamping the event in response to weather issues.

“We’re excited to be back. We’ve tried Ice Castles in its original format for the last two years and, unfortunately, we’ve lost money both of those years,” he said. “The weather hasn’t been kind to us in Lake George, but the community has.”

Warm weather this past winter resulted in the event not being able to open until February.

With climate change occurring, Henningsen said it is important that the business adopt a “weather resilient” model.

So, instead of illuminated sculptures formed from ice crystals at Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George, there will be an ice rink surrounded by light installations, according to Henningsen.

He said the ice sculptures that will be housed in igloos to help insulate them. New ones will be created by on-site sculptors.

The break-even point is about 25,000 people. The company is hoping for 30,000 visitors, according to Henningsen.

“This is a brand-new concept for us. We’re willing to try based upon the community support that we’ve had here,” he said.

The company was requesting $150,000 in occupancy tax funding. Much of that funding will be used to rent the ice rink, Henningsen said.

Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino, who was acting as chairman for the meeting, said the Ice Castles did not request funding last year — its second year of operation. The county provided $50,000 during the first year to assist with marketing expenses.

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said he liked the possibility that the attraction would be open earlier.

Henningsen said organizers had eyed a Dec. 1 opening date, but former Lake George Mayor Bob Blais, asked if they could move it back to after Thanksgiving to tie it into the tree-lighting ceremony.

Strough made the motion to support the funding request.

“I think we need to go ahead with this — just so we get that big bang up in Lake George over Thanksgiving, carrying us into Christmas,” he said.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild said he questioned if the county could afford the expense.

Treasurer Mike Swan said occupancy tax collections through July 21 are down about 11.25% from 2022.

He attributed the decline to the weather.

“I was in the village almost the whole Fourth of July weekend and there weren’t many people around because it was raining,” he said.

Also, he pointed out that that some of the revenue from summer activities won’t come in until September.

The county has already committed to providing $3 million for the Moment Factory's music-and-lights show at the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center.

However, Swan said the county has a bit more breathing room after learning that Ice Castles would be seeking the money after the event.

In addition, Wild pointed out that the county has already exceeded its $50,000 funding request per event.

Wild said he would prefer that the money not be tapped from the reserves, but instead use the funding that has been provided to municipalities such as the town and village of Lake George, Queensbury and Bolton. Wild said the towns received a “windfall” of funding last year.

Strough said that the towns would “take from Peter to pay Paul.” Queensbury uses its share of occupancy tax funding to fund events like mountain bike races and historical events.

“Our requests have already exceeded what we’ve allocated for funding,” he said.

Merlino agreed that they have to come up with a solution regarding the big-ticket requests. The department is kicking around some ideas.

The committee approved sending the request to the full Warren County Board of Supervisors.