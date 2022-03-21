Hybrid meetings touted as way to expand public access

ALBANY — As the rate of COVID-19 transmission slows, government reform groups and champions of transparency are urging state leaders to require government boards and commissions to offer the public the ability to attend meetings both remotely and in person.

The groups, including advocacy organizations such as the League of Women Voters, Reinvent Albany, Common Cause and the New York News Publishers Association, said having a "hybrid" system for meetings has many advantages for the public, allowing a broad range of people to participate while keeping traditional meetings that are open to the public at large.

The changes would have to come through alterations in the state Open Meetings Law. And while no specific bill has emerged that matches up with the objective of the advocates, representatives of organizations in the coalition said they are optimistic lawmakers will take up the proposal.

According to the state Committee on Open Government, the Public Meetings Law applies to meetings held by the state government and public corporations such as cities, counties, towns, villages and school districts, including committees and subcommittees.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, responding to an inquiry from CNHI, confirmed a one-month extension is being issued for an executive order allowing government bodies to meet remotely as long as the public could access the meeting through digital platforms. That gives lawmakers a few weeks of breathing room before determining just how they might tinker with the current Open Meetings Law, which contains no provision requiring accommodations be made for remote participation.

The option to meet remotely has benefited many New Yorkers who, because of it, have been able to participate in school board, community board and other local governmental meetings, said Hazel Crampton-Hays, a spokeswoman for Hochul.

Noting Hochul is committed to ensuring participation in public meetings, Crampton-Hays said: "As we determine paths forward for different pandemic restrictions and exemptions, we are allowing this to be extended for one final month while we work with the Legislature on permanent improvements to Open Meetings Law."

She recommended that local governments, school boards and other public bodies begin preparing to resume in-person meetings that are open to the public.

"We encourage public bodies to meet in public starting as soon as possible even while the Open Meetings Law exemptions are still in place," she added.

The reaction from Hochul's office suggested that the ideas put forward by the government reform groups are already gaining traction at the statehouse.

The remote option for meeting attendance proved to be popular for many individuals who faced challenges in attending meetings in person, said Rachael Fauss of Reinvent Albany. The advocacy groups, she said, say New York has an opportunity to improve the Open Meetings Law by achieving a "balance" that keeps the requirement of giving the public the right to be physically present at meetings.

"It's a different environment when you feel like you could get muted during a Zoom meeting than it is when you are in the room," Fauss said.

At the same time, "I think remote meetings have been extremely helpful to people with disabilities to be able to participate remotely," Fauss added.

Diane Kennedy, president of the New York News Publishers Association, said when public bodies have the ability to exclude the public from physical attendance, it has hurt the ability of reporters to seek clarification from public officials, pose questions about their decisions or inquire about other issues playing out in local communities.

"When the meeting is online, the access ends the minute the meeting ends," Kennedy said.

The public is similarly limited in the ability to make expressions of support or opposition, as those taking in meetings from a computer screen can only view what the camera is framing, she noted.

The advocacy and watchdog groups are urging that all public bodies be required to provide free and unrestricted remote video and voice access to their meetings, including via telephone and web-based videoconferencing.

They are also asking that either a majority of those bodies, or the presiding officials or top deputy, attend all public meetings involving those bodies, but allow other members of the body to participate remotely.

