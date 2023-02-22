MOREAU — A Hudson Falls woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 4 years in prison for possessing drugs.

Caren M. Monahan, 31, was arrested on Oct. 18 after being stopped in the area of Ferry Boulevard in Moreau just after noon for traffic violations. Police said Monahan provided troopers with a false name and date of birth.

Monahan had an outstanding warrant and also had drugs in her possession. Police did not state what type of drugs they were.

Monahan had pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in December to a felony count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She also received 3 years of post-release supervision.