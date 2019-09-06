HUDSON FALLS — Despite their annual struggles with Glens Falls and Schuylerville on the football field, the Hudson Falls Tigers have put together back-to-back 5-4 seasons.
Getting over the hump in Class B North will take a superior effort from an almost completely new group of skill players. However, several key players return with experience from a season that included a wild 40-38 victory over Hudson in the Section II quarterfinals.
“They’ve all played in our system, they just need first-team, full-speed reps to get them up to speed,” veteran head coach Bill Strong said of his new crop of skill guys. “It takes a while to mesh up a new quarterback and running backs.”
One player who won’t need much work to get up to speed is senior Riley Maddison, who takes over at quarterback from three-year starter Caleb Condon. Maddison, the Tigers’ best athlete, filled in when Condon was injured for much of the 2017 season.
That will at least help give Hudson Falls’ offense a jump start behind an experienced front line.
“Our senior leadership is outstanding, and we have some very big, physical kids on the line,” Strong said.
Quarterback: Condon was a first-team Class B North all-star who piled up 1,910 yards total offense — two-thirds of Hudson Falls’ offense — and accounted for 18 touchdowns last season.
Maddison, a fourth-year varsity player, is a durable and shifty option runner who understands the Tigers’ run-oriented spread offense exceptionally well. He scored nine touchdowns as a running back last season.
“He knows all the moving parts, he can make adjustments on the fly — he’s like having a coach on the field,” Strong said. “We saw when he was a sophomore that he’s very mobile and he has improved as a passer. His athleticism is tremendous, and he runs the read-option very well.”
Backs and receivers: The Tigers lost a number of outstanding athletes to graduation, including receivers Connor Hermanson and Brennan Prevost.
Juniors Arek Hall and Stephen Currier are Hudson Falls’ new running backs, with track athletes Andrew Hogan and Caden Palmer taking over the slot receiver spots. Hogan got playing time last season when former standout Brennan Prevost was injured last season. Seniors Aidan Hogan and Cole Brunell could line up on the outside.
Offensive line: The big loss up front was 300-pounder Ben Reid, another first-team all-star. Returning senior standout Dan Hill (5-9, 230) may shift from center to guard, while juniors Rashad Coulson (6-0, 210) and Alex Labshere (6-2, 210) are veteran tackles. Aidan Gillis has looked good as a varsity newcomer and was among several linemen battling at guard.
Defense: Strong said he was still sorting out the front five in preseason. Labshere, Brunell and Connor Keenan were getting looks at the ends, while Hill, Coulson and sophomores Gavin Gaulin (5-10, 232) and Evan Kwasniewski (6-2, 200) were battling for interior line spots.
Hall and senior Brian Thomas form a new linebacking duo, but Maddison returns at safety and Nick Hunt is back at one corner. Palmer and Andrew Hogan could also see time in the secondary.
Outlook: The goal for the Tigers is a simple one, Strong said: “Just get better every week.
“We have to set that Week 8 intensity now so we’re not regretting it later in the season,” Strong said. “You have only have seven games to determine your playoff fate.”
Hudson Falls opens the season with non-league games against Scotia and Ravena before starting Class B North action.
“Both of them will be a good test to make sure we’re running effective schemes before we get into league play,” Strong said. “Glens Falls and Schuylerville are still the teams to beat until determined otherwise. And the other division will be much tougher with Holy Trinity coming up (from Class C).”
