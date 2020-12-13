Hudson Falls pitches Saturday school idea for at-risk students (copy)

HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls school officials are considering the idea of creating a Saturday Academy for at-risk students.

The proposal is in response to rising absenteeism and course failures among students.

The concept is for a program that would run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. two Saturdays per month. There would be a minimum of two teachers on staff, according to a description of the program.

Transportation would be provided for those who sign up in advance and there would be food provided. The goal would be to serve five students initially and across the year see 10 to 12 different students.

The goal of the program is to increase graduation and passing rates, reduce suspensions, increase attendance and improve student focus, according to a description of the program.

The cost would be about $7,300 or $9,700, depending on whether two or three teachers were used for the remainder of the school year.

The program is very much needed, say school officials.