Hudson Falls man headed to prison for local thefts

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man is set to spend 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison after pleading guilty to burglary and grand larceny charges.

Galen A. Tryon, 34, was arrested in September on a second-degree burglary charge for a theft in Queensbury involving a stolen shotgun. He was released on his own recognizance as the bail reforms were put into place and he fled to North Carolina.

When he returned to New York, he was arrested on new counts in connection with the theft of a vehicle in Queensbury and possession of a snowmobile, trailer and four-wheeler stolen from a garage in Thurman in September.

He pleaded guilty to these multiple offenses.

