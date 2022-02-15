Hudson Falls' Dana Charpentier to receive Lifetime Service to Wrestling award

HUDSON FALLS — Longtime former wrestling official Dana Charpentier of Hudson Falls was recently selected to receive a Lifetime Service to Wrestling award from the Upstate New York Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum.
Charpentier — a former wrestling standout, elementary school teacher and coach at Hudson Falls — served for decades as a wrestling official in Section II. He also served as rules interpreter for the Capital District Wrestling Officials Association and was a past president and vice president of the organization.
Current Shenendehowa coach Rob Weeks — a former Queensbury standout — was also selected for a Lifetime Service to Wrestling award in recognition of his 25 seasons of success at Shen.
They will be enshrined in the State Chapters' Hall of Fame room at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Stillwater, Oklahoma.