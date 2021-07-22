 Skip to main content
'Hudson Falls' comes to Hudson Falls
Cast members and the director of "Hudson Falls," a hoped-for streaming TV series in which a 22-minute pilot has been produced, appeared on stage, in-person and virtually, in the real Hudson Falls on Tuesday night.

The pilot for the mystery-themed series was largely shot in Rockland County near New York City. 

The event, a fundraiser for the nonprofit Strand Theatre, featured a showing of "Hudson Falls" plus another pilot by the same director, Elias Plagianos, and included a panel discussion with the audience. More than 200 people reserved tickets for the show. Plagianos said he would be interested in shooting in Hudson Falls if the series is picked up by a streaming service and more episodes are produced.

Plagianos and actress Tara Westwood were on stage. Two actors appeared virtually: Richard Kind and Robert John Burke.

