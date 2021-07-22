'Hudson Falls' comes to Hudson Falls

Cast members and the director of "Hudson Falls," a hoped-for streaming TV series in which a 22-minute pilot has been produced, appeared on stage, in-person and virtually, in the real Hudson Falls on Tuesday night.

The event, a fundraiser for the nonprofit Strand Theatre, featured a showing of "Hudson Falls" plus another pilot by the same director, Elias Plagianos, and included a panel discussion with the audience. More than 200 people reserved tickets for the show. Plagianos said he would be interested in shooting in Hudson Falls if the series is picked up by a streaming service and more episodes are produced.