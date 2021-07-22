'Hudson Falls' comes to Hudson Falls

Audience members at the Strand Theatre watch a scene with actor Richard Kind during a screening on Tuesday night of the pilot for "Hudson Falls," a hoped-for streaming TV series about a private investigator in a fictional upstate New York community. The event was held as a fundraiser for the nonprofit Strand Theatre in the real Hudson Falls.
The beer produced by Ghost Hawk Brewing Co. in Clifton, New Jersey, to commemorate the shooting of "Hudson Falls" at the brewery. The pilot for the hoped-for streaming TV series was shot a half-hour north of New York City, in part because the community was familiar and welcoming, director-writer-producer Elias Plagianos said. At the time of shooting, Plagianos said he was not initially aware of the real community of Hudson Falls, but he told audience members at the Strand Theatre on Tuesday night that he was interested in shooting locally should the show continue in production.
Cast members and the director of "Hudson Falls," a hoped-for streaming TV series in which a 22-minute pilot has been produced, appeared on stage, in-person and virtually, in the real Hudson Falls on Tuesday night.
The pilot for the mystery-themed series was largely shot in Rockland County near New York City.
The event, a fundraiser for the nonprofit Strand Theatre, featured a showing of "Hudson Falls" plus another pilot by the same director, Elias Plagianos, and included a panel discussion with the audience. More than 200 people reserved tickets for the show. Plagianos said he would be interested in shooting in Hudson Falls if the series is picked up by a streaming service and more episodes are produced.
Plagianos and actress Tara Westwood were on stage. Two actors appeared virtually: Richard Kind and Robert John Burke.
