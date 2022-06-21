Hudson Falls a winner in TCML

Notes: Saratoga’s Zach Scalia moved to 3-0 on the year earning the win pitching 3 innings of relief. He allowed only 1 earned and struck out 5. Offensively he went 1-2 with 2 RBIs. South Glens Falls’ Taven Blair went 3-3 with a double and 3 RBIs, Warrensburg’s Caden Allen went 2-3 with a double and 4 RBIs, Saratoga’s Patrick Temple went 2-4 with 2 runs scored, South Glens Falls’ Charlie Bammert went 1-4 with 2 RBIs, and Ballston Spa’s Nate DiNuzzo added a triple. The stampede improved to 10-2.