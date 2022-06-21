Hudson Falls a winner in TCML

Hudson Falls had 15 hits in a victory over Argyle in Tri-County Middle League baseball.
HUDSON FALLS 30, ARGYLE 0
League: Tri-County Middle League
Hudson Falls;4(11)0;(15) — 30 15 0
Argyle;000;0x — 0 0 8
WP — N. Gonyeau. LP — O, Steinberger. 2B — D. Carpenter. 3B — R. Rosick. HR — D.carpenter.
HF highlights: N.Gonyeau 2 IP, 0 Hits, 1 walk, 5K, A. Hammond 2 IP, 0 hits, 2 walks, 4K (combined no-hitter). D. Carpenter 2-2, double, grand slam, 2 walks, 3 runs, 7 RBIs, K. Johnson 3-4, 3 singles, 1 walk, 4 runs, 1 RBI, R. Rosick 2-4, single, triple, 1 walk, 3 runs, 3 RBIs,
STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 14, CAP CITY KINGS 16U 6
League: ENYTB
Cap City Kings;303;000;0— 6 9 2
Stampede Blue;101;255;x — 14 11 3
WP — Zach Scalia (3-0) LP — Hussey 2B — Blair, Allen. 3B — DiNuzzo.
Notes: Saratoga’s Zach Scalia moved to 3-0 on the year earning the win pitching 3 innings of relief. He allowed only 1 earned and struck out 5. Offensively he went 1-2 with 2 RBIs. South Glens Falls’ Taven Blair went 3-3 with a double and 3 RBIs, Warrensburg’s Caden Allen went 2-3 with a double and 4 RBIs, Saratoga’s Patrick Temple went 2-4 with 2 runs scored, South Glens Falls’ Charlie Bammert went 1-4 with 2 RBIs, and Ballston Spa’s Nate DiNuzzo added a triple. The stampede improved to 10-2.