 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Hudson Falls a winner in TCML

  • 0

Hudson Falls had 15 hits in a victory over Argyle in Tri-County Middle League baseball.

HUDSON FALLS 30, ARGYLE 0

League: Tri-County Middle League

Hudson Falls;4(11)0;(15) — 30 15 0

Argyle;000;0x — 0 0 8

WP — N. Gonyeau. LP — O, Steinberger. 2B — D. Carpenter. 3B — R. Rosick. HR — D.carpenter.

HF highlights: N.Gonyeau 2 IP, 0 Hits, 1 walk, 5K, A. Hammond 2 IP, 0 hits, 2 walks, 4K (combined no-hitter). D. Carpenter 2-2, double, grand slam, 2 walks, 3 runs, 7 RBIs, K. Johnson 3-4, 3 singles, 1 walk, 4 runs, 1 RBI, R. Rosick 2-4, single, triple, 1 walk, 3 runs, 3 RBIs, 

STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 14, CAP CITY KINGS 16U 6

People are also reading…

League: ENYTB

Cap City Kings;303;000;0— 6 9 2

Stampede Blue;101;255;x — 14 11 3

WP — Zach Scalia (3-0) LP — Hussey 2B — Blair, Allen. 3B — DiNuzzo.

Notes: Saratoga’s Zach Scalia moved to 3-0 on the year earning the win pitching 3 innings of relief. He allowed only 1 earned and struck out 5. Offensively he went 1-2 with 2 RBIs. South Glens Falls’ Taven Blair went 3-3 with a double and 3 RBIs, Warrensburg’s Caden Allen went 2-3 with a double and 4 RBIs, Saratoga’s Patrick Temple went 2-4 with 2 runs scored, South Glens Falls’ Charlie Bammert went 1-4 with 2 RBIs, and Ballston Spa’s Nate DiNuzzo added a triple. The stampede improved to 10-2.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Susan B. Anthony marker dedicated at childhood home

Susan B. Anthony marker dedicated at childhood home

The unveiling of a new historical marker at Susan B. Anthony’s childhood home Saturday was the occasion not only for celebration of the famous suffragist’s legacy but also a reckoning of how far the site has come since the house was saved from a foreclosure auction in 2006.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News