How to submit comments on farm OT proposal to NY labor commissioner

If you want to submit comments to state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon as she considers whether to lower the overtime threshold for farmworkers, the clock is ticking.

The deadline for comments is Monday, Sept. 26. The period began once the state Department of Labor published a notice in at least 10 New York newspapers with information about how to object to the Farm Laborers Wage Board's plan.

Comments can be emailed to regulations@labor.ny.gov or mailed to New York State Department of Labor, W. Averill Harriman State Office Campus, Building 12, Room 509, Albany, NY 12240.

The wage board released a report earlier this month that detailed its recommendations for lowering the overtime threshold for farmworkers from 60 to 40 hours over a 10-year period. The proposal calls for the phased-in approach to begin in 2024. Every two years, the number of work hours before overtime kicks in will decrease by four. The threshold will drop to 56 hours in 2024, 52 in 2026, 48 in 2028, 44 in 2030 and 40 in 2032.

Supporters of the proposal include Democratic lawmakers and advocacy groups that believe excluding farmworkers from a 40-hour overtime standard, which is in place for other industries, is wrong. But the plan is opposed by farmers who say that it could lead farms to close or move out of state.

Reardon is in the midst of a 45-day review period. She will either accept or reject the wage board's recommendations. If accepts the wage board's overtime plan, then the state Department of Labor will issue new regulations.