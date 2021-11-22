Housing complex proposed for vacant nursery

QUEENSBURY — Plans for the former Mead’s Nursery lot were presented to the town Planning Board on Thursday night.

Real estate lawyer Jeffrey Meyer was joined by co-owner of Foothill Builders, Joe Leuci, to present their blueprints for the vacant lot.

The proposal involves applying to rezone the property at 361 Ridge Road to allow for residential units as opposed to the commercial zoning currently in place.

According to Meyer, the proposed townhouse-style structures are considered multi-family residential units and would meet the requirements for a medium-density residential zone, which allows eight units per acre of land. He explained, despite the townhouse appearance, the units cannot be referred to as such because they are rental units and will not be available for individual sale.

Meyer said the area surrounding the property is already zoned this way, so it only makes sense for the change. The proposed plan would be comprised of 77 units divided into 19 buildings with four units in each. The units resemble a two-story townhouse with a garage included.

The board responded with questions about traffic flow and sewer capacity, both answered with resolutions from Meyer and Leuci. Meyer explained that the main access roads would be Ridge Road and Meadowbrook Road, preventing a traffic problem on Quaker Road. Sewer and water lines were highlighted in the blueprints already submitted and were displayed on the projector at the meeting.

Members of the board welcomed the idea of the aesthetically pleasing units, however secretary David Deeb warned of running into problems with the soil as a result of the nursery being there for so many years. Leuci shared that phase one testing had already been conducted on the land, but that it would be looked into further as plans proceeded.

No target date has been set for construction. Meyer and Leuci said they were just gauging reactions and fielding questions before submitting a formal application to the town’s zoning and planning boards.

