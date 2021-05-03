Houser, Sabres rally past Isles

BUFFALO — Michael Houser stopped 34 shots in his NHL debut, Sam Reinhart scored twice in Buffalo's three-goal third period and the Sabres beat the playoff-bound New York Islanders 4-2 on Monday night.
Tage Thompson and Rasmund Asplund also scored for Buffalo, which trailed 2-0 early in the second period.
Houser spent the past 8 1/2 seasons in the minor leagues. It was his first game since March 7, 2020, with Cincinnati of the ECHL.
Adam Pelech and Oliver Wahlstrom scored for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov, coming off three straight shutouts, finished with 36 saves.
The Islanders fell to fourth place in the Eastern Division —one point behind Boston, which beat New Jersey 3-0. The Bruins also have a game in-hand on the Islanders.
BRUINS 3, DEVILS 0: Captain Patrice Bergeron scored his 20th goal of the season and the Boston Bruins clinched their fifth straight playoff berth with a dominating victory over the New Jersey Devils.
Tuukka Rask stopped 20 shots for his second shutout of the season and Nick Ritchie broke a scoreless tie in the second period as the Bruins won their fourth straight game and ended the Devils' three-game winning streak.
Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk scored on a deflection off Devils defenseman Ryan Murray late as the Bruins won for the 10th time in 12 games. Brad Marchand, who was playing in his 800th NHL game, and Bergeron got the assists on the third goal.
CAPITALS 6, RANGERS 3: Daniel Sprong’s tiebreaking goal in the third period propelled the Washington Capitals to a victory over the fading New York Rangers.
Nic Dowd, Conor Sheary, Garnet Hathaway, Niklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson also scored for the Capitals as they snapped a two-game skid. Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves to earn the 19th win of his rookie season.
Mika Zibanejad scored twice and Kaapo Kakko also had a goal for New York, which dropped its third consecutive game.
FLYERS 7, PENGUINS 2: Claude Giroux had two goals and an assist, Kevin Hayes gave Philadelphia a rare early lead, and the Flyers skated to an easy victory over the first-place Pittsburgh Penguins.
Joel Farabee had a goal and two assists and Shayne Gostisbehere, Wade Allison and Robert Hagg also scored for the Flyers, who snapped a three-game skid and won for just the sixth time in the last 16.
CANADIENS 3, LEAFS 2: Cole Caufield scored at 4:43 of overtime and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in a potential North Division playoff preview.
The rookie took a pass from Jeff Petry and wired home his second NHL goal — and second OT winner in as many games.
HURRICANES 5, BLACKHAWKS 2: Sebastian Aho scored twice in the second period on the way to a hat trick, helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat Chicago and eliminate the Blackhawks from postseason contention.