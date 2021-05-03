Houser, Sabres rally past Isles

BUFFALO — Michael Houser stopped 34 shots in his NHL debut, Sam Reinhart scored twice in Buffalo's three-goal third period and the Sabres beat the playoff-bound New York Islanders 4-2 on Monday night.

Tage Thompson and Rasmund Asplund also scored for Buffalo, which trailed 2-0 early in the second period.

Houser spent the past 8 1/2 seasons in the minor leagues. It was his first game since March 7, 2020, with Cincinnati of the ECHL.

Adam Pelech and Oliver Wahlstrom scored for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov, coming off three straight shutouts, finished with 36 saves.

The Islanders fell to fourth place in the Eastern Division —one point behind Boston, which beat New Jersey 3-0. The Bruins also have a game in-hand on the Islanders.

BRUINS 3, DEVILS 0: Captain Patrice Bergeron scored his 20th goal of the season and the Boston Bruins clinched their fifth straight playoff berth with a dominating victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Tuukka Rask stopped 20 shots for his second shutout of the season and Nick Ritchie broke a scoreless tie in the second period as the Bruins won their fourth straight game and ended the Devils' three-game winning streak.