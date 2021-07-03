Hotel attracted politicians of every stripe

GLENS FALLS — Even the governor needed an advance reservation to get a hotel room in Glens Falls on a Saturday night during a busy August tourist season about a century ago.

Gov. Al Smith, his two sons, and seven others in their party stopped at Fitzgerald’s Hotel in Glens Falls at 11:45 p.m. Aug. 9, 1919, en route from several days of fishing at the Whitney estate near Tupper Lake, The Post-Star reported on Aug. 11, 1919.

They had hoped to stay for the night, but the hotel was full and “Proprietor Fitzgerald” was unable to find rooms available at any other hotels or large boarding houses in the city.

So, the governor and his party had a meal and some conversation, and continued on for Albany at 1 a.m..

Gov. Smith, a frequent patron, and Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt were among the political luminaries that dined over the years at Fitzgerald’s Hotel on Glen Street, which was destroyed by an Independence Day fire in 1946.

U.S. Sen. James Mead, of Erie County, had dined there just two week’s earlier when he stopped at Glens Falls as he was traveling upstate to line up support for his unsuccessful run for governor.