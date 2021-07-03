Hotel attracted politicians of every stripe

GLENS FALLS — Even the governor needed an advance reservation to get a hotel room in Glens Falls on a Saturday night during a busy August tourist season about a century ago.
Gov. Al Smith, his two sons, and seven others in their party stopped at Fitzgerald’s Hotel in Glens Falls at 11:45 p.m. Aug. 9, 1919, en route from several days of fishing at the Whitney estate near Tupper Lake, The Post-Star reported on Aug. 11, 1919.
They had hoped to stay for the night, but the hotel was full and “Proprietor Fitzgerald” was unable to find rooms available at any other hotels or large boarding houses in the city.
So, the governor and his party had a meal and some conversation, and continued on for Albany at 1 a.m..
Gov. Smith, a frequent patron, and Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt were among the political luminaries that dined over the years at Fitzgerald’s Hotel on Glen Street, which was destroyed by an Independence Day fire in 1946.
U.S. Sen. James Mead, of Erie County, had dined there just two week’s earlier when he stopped at Glens Falls as he was traveling upstate to line up support for his unsuccessful run for governor.
The restaurant was more or less Democratic headquarters for owner D.J. Fitzgerald Jr., a Glens Falls and Warren County Democratic leader who had the political-patronage position of Glens Falls postmaster for 20 years.
“The restaurant was Mr. Fitzgerald’s political headquarters,” The Post-Star editorialized on Dec. 31, 1956, a day after the political leader’s death. “From it was dispatched an un-estimable amount of charity to the unfortunate of all religious faiths.”
Fitzgerald’s father opened a restaurant and grill in 1888 on Ridge Street, in the vicinity of where Birch Bark Eatery is located now.
In 1902, the business was moved to the corner of Glen and Park streets, and then in 1907 to its final location at 79 Glen St., when the son took over, The Post-Star reported on July 5, 1946.
The son expanded the building in 1910.
During Prohibition, Fitzgerald turned his cafe rooms into a delicatessen and grocery counter.
“Soft drinks of all kinds will also be served,” The Post-Star reported on Jan. 17, 1920. “So Bradley, the clever manipulator of alcoholic beverages of olden days, will be one of the chief clerks of the grocery counter, and instead of drawing his 'stock' as in days gone by, will be the chief mixer of the ice cream soda emporium.”
Fitzgerald also was a real estate broker and part owner of an outdoor sign company.
Fitzgerald was well-liked throughout his life.