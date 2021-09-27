Hospitals relying on outside help, stepping up recruiting in wake of vaccine mandate

Local hospitals are using outside agency staff and stepping up recruiting efforts to make up for staffing shortfalls caused by employees who were not vaccinated by Monday’s state deadline.
About 95% of staff members in both Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital are vaccinated, according to officials.
Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew said staff members who have chosen not to be vaccinated and have not received an exemption will be placed on 90-day unpaid administrative leave.
This is going to worsen a problem that predated the vaccine mandate, according to Agnew.
The hospital has many openings across many disciplines including nursing, environmental services and nutritional services.
“We have been bringing in agency nurses for many months, and are actively recruiting,” Agnew said in an email. “Perhaps most significantly, our staff has been working overtime for months, filling extra shifts and taking extra on-call duties so that operations can continue. It has been an absolutely extraordinary effort on their part.”
Agnew said the hospital is also dealing with a high volume of patients, which could result in postponing some surgeries.
“We are, therefore, closely monitoring elective cases to make sure we can accommodate them, and postponements may be necessary at times,” he said.
Saratoga Hospital President CEO Angelo Calbone said about 150 employees out of 3,000 staff members have not been vaccinated. About half of those workers have received an appropriate exemption.
Those employees without exemptions face unpaid suspension.
“The overall unvaccinated number continues to decrease as employees present certification of having received a vaccine elsewhere,” he said in an email.
The hospital had implemented its vaccination requirement on Aug. 9 — about a week before the state issued its directive.
Calbone agreed that staffing has been an ongoing issue during the pandemic.
“Some employees who have dealt with long hours and pressure have simply chosen this time to retire or leave for other, less stressful fields. A small percentage have left because of requirements that health care employees be vaccinated,” he said.
The hospital has stepped up its recruiting efforts with virtual and on-site events, according to Calbone. Hospital officials will be reaching out to nursing students in December.
They have offered sign-on bonuses for new employees and provide referral payments to existing employees. In addition, they have raised the pay grade for a number of positions.
Calbone said the hospital has not curtailed any specific services yet, but may make adjustments in the future to focus on patients with the most critical needs.
Jeffrey Jacomowitz, spokesman for Centers Health Care, said any employee who is not vaccinated will no longer be eligible to be employed by the nursing home. However, he said they are not fired.
“The difference between being terminated versus being no longer eligible to be employed is if the employee decides later on to be vaccinated, they will reclaim their job at our specific facility,” he said in an email.
Centers Health Care runs Warren Center, Glens Falls Center, Washington Center, Granville Center and Slate Valley Center.
Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced a plan to address potential shortages in hospitals and other health care facilities because of the vaccine mandate.
The plan includes possibly deploying medically trained members of the National Guard, allowing qualified health professionals in other states or countries to work in New York and using retired and formerly practicing health care workers, according to a news release.
In addition, the state Department of Labor issued guidance on Monday clarifying that workers who are terminated because they refuse to get vaccinated are not eligible for unemployment insurance.
As of Sept. 24, 84% all hospital employees in the state were fully vaccinated. The figure is 81% for workers at adult care facilities and 77% for nursing home staff as of Sept. 23.
"We are still in a battle against COVID to protect our loved ones, and we need to fight with every tool at our disposal," Hochul said in a news release. "I am monitoring the staffing situation closely, and we have a plan to increase our health care workforce and help alleviate the burdens on our hospitals and other health care facilities. I commend all of the health care workers who have stepped up to get themselves vaccinated, and I urge all remaining health care workers who are unvaccinated to do so now so they can continue providing care."
