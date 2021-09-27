Hospitals relying on outside help, stepping up recruiting in wake of vaccine mandate

"We are still in a battle against COVID to protect our loved ones, and we need to fight with every tool at our disposal," Hochul said in a news release. "I am monitoring the staffing situation closely, and we have a plan to increase our health care workforce and help alleviate the burdens on our hospitals and other health care facilities. I commend all of the health care workers who have stepped up to get themselves vaccinated, and I urge all remaining health care workers who are unvaccinated to do so now so they can continue providing care."