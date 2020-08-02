Horse farm to create retreat for combat veterans (copy)

“PTSD is a very difficult monster,” Chamberlin said. “Take the worst experience that you’ve ever experienced in your life that caused you to have nightmares or just stress and anxiety, where that particular item worried you enough that it caused you not to be able to function in a normal capacity.

“If you take that experience and multiply it minimally times 10, that’s what a combat vet goes through with PTSD,” Chamberlin said.

The farm provides peace and calm — a place where veterans can work through PTSD by directing their energy and turning a negative into a positive.

Interested combat veterans can contact the farm at www.chamberlinfarms.net or go to www.adappleaday.com for more information on the day programs.

The farm owners hope to make the retreat free of charge for combat veterans, but they need donations and volunteers to make that happen.

Many former race horses are being retrained to be therapeutic riding horses. Chamberlin also trains race horses.

“Unfortunately, the racing industry has earned their stereotype and reputation,” Chamberlin said. “They want to make a quick buck, they do it the fastest way they know how, and it’s not usually necessarily the best way you should treat a horse. So that’s an unfortunate side effect, but if you know horses, it can be easily overcome. They’re very forgiving.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

