Horoscopes: Aug. 21

On this last full day of the Leo sun, with the moon swelling to tomorrow’s fullness, Mars and Uranus form a trine of good fortune in the earth sign realms. The message is one of seizing the moment with action swift, direct and well-aligned. Effectiveness dictates its own future. Working for a result is unnecessary; the work is the result.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll summon your courage on behalf of another. A loved one in need or the dare of friend is as good a reason as any to dig deeper and dip into your potent audacity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). As you interact with someone in a way you haven’t before, there’s a sense that you’re not entirely in control of your actions... yet. You’ll gain skill in this realm with repetition over time.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Part of the story isn’t adding up. The good news is, unless you’re an accountant, it really doesn’t have to. Push your imagination, emotion and intuition into the situation, and let the rest find its own balance.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It is possible, though rare, to admire someone without bringing yourself into a comparison. If you must evaluate, it benefits you to do so privately, internally or within your locked journal.