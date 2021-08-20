Horoscopes: Aug. 20

Yesterday, Uranus revolted and bolted. Mercury is the first to get involved in the reversal, inviting us to speak the change we want to see, though in only the kindest, most constructive terms. Be careful not to trigger fear in people by putting them on the spot, challenging them unnecessarily or asking questions they might not know the answer to.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You doubt you can do it, and you move forward anyway, awkwardly, with quivering confidence. Your courage summons a new sense of self. This is your brave tomorrow.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A pattern of behavior is developing. As you enact key repetitions, you set up the anticipation of what follows. Take a step back to consider the appetites and expectations being established.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Decide what you’re going to do, and do it. It’s easier without the imposition of too many rules. These early stages of a pursuit are not about attaining specific results so much as establishing a routine.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Be merciful with your power, especially in the realm of love and romance. Power, if abused, is fleeting. Romantic power, if abused, usually flees on the arm of another.