Peter L. Palmer Sr.
Ballot party line in primary election: Republican
Address: Pease Hill Road, Brant Lake
Occupation: Self-employed marina owner
Education: Graduated high school
Age: 64
Current public offices held: I am on the dam/lake level committee.
Past public offices held: None
Credentials for office: Have owned and operated local business in town for 29 years, lived in Horicon most of my life, currently on the dam committee.
Top issues in this campaign: Main issues are to keep the waters of Brant Lake clean for our children’s future and to work more with the supervisor to keep the town as prosperous as possible.
What I’d do if elected: If I am elected, I want to create a list of programs and funding available to seniors on fixed incomes and low-income families to help them maintain their homes and their quality of life. There are a lot of these programs that are out there that people don’t know about.
William L. Siegle II
Ballot party line in primary election: Republican
Candidate did not return questionnaire
Sylvia L. Smith (incumbent)
Ballot party line in primary election: Republican
Address: 251 Pease Hill Road, Brant Lake
Occupation: Retired since 2003 (management positions for 30 years in one major corporation)
Education: College plus numerous seminars and credited courses
Age: 73
Current public offices held: Horicon Town Board member; YMCA of Glens Falls Executive Board member; Horicon Historical Society president; YMCA Adirondack Center Advisory Board chair
Past public offices held: North Warren Central school board (early '80s, six years); Eastern NY/New England District of the Wesleyan Church board member (2009); Horicon Historical Society vice president (2008-2018); Warren County Bicentennial Committee member (2010-2013); co-chair of North Warren Bicentennial Committee (2011-2013); director Warren County Historical Society board (2014-2016)
Credentials for office: My lifelong residency, love of community and proven leadership skills makes me an ideal candidate. Having served on this town of Horicon board, currently deputy supervisor and chair of numerous committees, demonstrates my ability to be re-elected.
Top issues in this campaign: Infrastructure (roads, buildings, fountain repair, Middleton Bridge Project, preserving National Registry Heintzelman Building, maintaining the dam), protecting our lakes, expanding cell service, broadband coverage, managing budget. Accomplishing these and unexpected issues that arise while staying within the New York state 2 percent property tax cap is the goal.
What I’d do if elected: I will continue to address the needs of our community and work hard to meet goals while staying within the New York state 2 percent property tax cap by serving on committees, following through, using my communication and leadership skills.
