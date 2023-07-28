WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Lindsey Horan is setting a feisty tone for the United States at the Women's World Cup.

Horan, the U.S. co-captain, steadied herself after an angry exchange with Dutch midfielder Danielle van de Donk and scored to give the United States a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Thursday.

Frustrated by the Netherlands' first half lead, Horan went from exasperation with van de Donk to elation for her tying goal in a span of just two minutes in the second half.

"To come from a goal down and have that momentum shift in the second half was incredible. I think no one was happy with our first half performance, letting them have the ball a little bit too much, but we changed things, and how we responded," she said.

The tie keeps the United States atop the Group E standings, in front of the Netherlands with a better goal difference, and in good position to advance to the knockout round. The Americans wrap up group play on Tuesday against Portugal.