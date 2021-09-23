Honey
A 50-year-old Lake George man was arrested early on Sunday morning in Bolton after police said he was driving while intoxicated.
Argyle and Queensbury parents are concerned the requirement for staff to be vaccinated or tested is forcing educators out of schools.
Two Glens Falls residents were arrested on drug charges after a Friday traffic stop.
A Warrensburg man was arrested on Thursday after police found a loaded handgun during a home visit.
As flu season approaches, so does the potential for both flu and COVID cases to overwhelm local health care systems.
Queensbury Elementary School teacher Joe Traina has been suspended for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine and not getting tested.
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
Following months of renovation, WorkSmart, a co-working and meeting space, recently moved into the former First National Bank building at 237 Glen St. in the heart of downtown Glens Falls.
A Greenwich woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in property back in March.
A 91-year-old nursing home resident has died of COVID-19, Washington County Public Health Services announced on Wednesday.