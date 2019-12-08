The 2019 Hometown Holidays Celebration in Glens Falls kicked off Friday night, Dec. 6, with a tree-lighting next to Crandall Public Library, near Bay Street. The lighting ceremony was followed by visits with Santa, time-out to make snow angels and throw a few snowballs at a sibling, dancers, horse-drawn carriage rides and plenty of time for family sharing.

