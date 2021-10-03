Home health aides are next for Hochul vaccine mandate

ALBANY — A looming Thursday vaccination mandate for New York home health workers is projected to have profound impacts on an industry that delivers medical services to frail seniors and disabled persons at their residences.

The state mandate facing home health agencies mirrors one that kicked in last week for hospitals and nursing homes. It provides no COVID-19 testing option as a way to bypass the dictate that nurses, therapists, home health aides and other staffers must show they have been inoculated to continue to work in the field.

There are approximately 1,500 home health agencies licensed in the state. The Home Care Association of New York reported that a survey of 189 of those agencies indicates that more than 12,000 of the staffers are refusing to be vaccinated and are thus willing to face termination from employment.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration has signaled healthcare workers who are fired for refusing to abide by the vaccination order will be disqualified from collecting state unemployment benefits.

The Home Care Association said the estimated number of staffers who could be forced out of their jobs is several times higher than the survey results found, given only a portion of the agencies were sampled,