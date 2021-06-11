Hogan excels at Group 2 sectional meet

ROTTERDAM — Hudson Falls senior Jack Hogan cleared 6 feet, 8 inches to capture the high jump and added three second-place finishes in the Group 2 sectional track and field meet, which wrapped up Thursday at Mohonasen High School.
The Queensbury boys finished fourth and Hudson Falls placed seventh in the team standings.
The Spartans got first-place efforts from Michael Kilgallon, Lance Hayes and two relay teams. Kilgallon won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.01 seconds, and Hayes won the 400-meter dash in 51.02.
Queensbury's 1,600 relay of Sam Rowley, Tyler Harrington, Lucas Jenkin and Noah Engel won in 3:33.22. Jenkin joined Connor Wiekierak, John Hicks and Tyler Harrington to win the 3,200 relay in 8:23.42.
Hogan was runner-up in the long jump and triple jump, and ran on Hudson Falls' second-place 400 relay. The team of Carter Lewis, Hogan, Isaac Kwasniewski and Caden Palmer finished in 45.82. Evan Kwasniewski was second in the discus (120-10) for the Tigers.
L.G. girls excel
SCHAGHTICOKE — The Lake George girls track and field team posted five first-place finishes as the Group 5 sectional meet wrapped up Thursday at Hoosic Valley High School.
Jazzy Burke captured the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1 minute, 7.24 seconds, and ran on two of the Warriors' winning relays. She anchored the 400 relay with Ella Fox, Maya Bruno and Katie O'Donnell to win in 53.79. The team of Burke, Fox, O'Donnell and Cayla Stone won the 1,600 relay in 4:23.65.
Also winning for Lake George where Madeline Burke in the pole vault (7 feet) and Stone in the triple jump (32-10 3/4).
Cambridge's Addison Gates was first in the long jump (14-7 3/4), and Whitehall's Zoe Eggleston won the pentathlon.
Taking second were Lake George's O'Donnell in the 100 hurdles, and Whitehall's Samantha Howland in the high jump and Riley West in the long jump.
On the boys side, Whitehall's David Austin won the pentathlon and Lake George's Jack Varney won the 400 hurdles (1:02.60). Saratoga Catholic's Hayden Day was second in the triple jump.
Witches take second
GLOVERSVILLE — The Greenwich boys and girls track and field teams both earned second-place finishes as the Group 4 sectional meet finished Thursday at Gloversville High School.
Nina Sgambelluri led the Greenwich girls with victories in the 800- and 1,500-meter runs, finishing with times of 2:31.26 and 4:54.55, respectively. She also took second in the 3,000.
Other runners-up for the Witches were Isabelle Solan (400 hurdles), Danielle Boyea (pole vault), Roxy Vanderhoff (pentathlon), Kiersten Alling (shot put) and eighth-grader Keegan Collins (discus).
Corinth girls Morgan Thompson (400) and Taylor Watkins (100 hurdles) also placed second.
On the boys side, Greenwich's Connor Smith won the 200 in 23.31 seconds, and anchored the Witches' first-place 400 relay. The team of Charlie Gartner, Trevor Murray, Max Maguire and Smith finished in 45.11. Bruce Gregg added a win in the 400 hurdles in 1:00.10 for Greenwich. Taking second for the Witches boys were Smith in the 100 and Gregg in the high jump.
Horses take third
CRARYVILLE — Daryl Headen and Sam McGarrahan finished 1-2 in the high jump as the Schuylerville boys placed third at the Group 3 sectional track and field meet, which wrapped up Wednesday at Taconic Hills High School.
The Black Horses girls finished fifth in the meet, with Elizabeth Goodspeed winning the discus with a throw of 76 feet, 11 inches.
Headen, a junior, cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to win the high jump, with senior McGarrahan taking second at 6-1. Headen also placed second in the 1,600-meter run.
McGarrahan was runner-up in the long jump and anchored Schuylerville's second-place 400 relay, with Troy Soriano, Ryan Piteri and Kayleb Boudreau.
Also taking second for the Black Horses boys were Patrick McGloine in the 3,200 and Cameron Wian in the 400.
Placing second for the Schuylerville girls were Nikki Stark in the 1,500 and the 2,000 steeplechase, and the 3,200 relay team of Lillian Letzring, Paige Nesbitt, Stark and Megan Vianese.