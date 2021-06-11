Hogan excels at Group 2 sectional meet

On the boys side, Greenwich's Connor Smith won the 200 in 23.31 seconds, and anchored the Witches' first-place 400 relay. The team of Charlie Gartner, Trevor Murray, Max Maguire and Smith finished in 45.11. Bruce Gregg added a win in the 400 hurdles in 1:00.10 for Greenwich. Taking second for the Witches boys were Smith in the 100 and Gregg in the high jump.

Horses take third

CRARYVILLE — Daryl Headen and Sam McGarrahan finished 1-2 in the high jump as the Schuylerville boys placed third at the Group 3 sectional track and field meet, which wrapped up Wednesday at Taconic Hills High School.

The Black Horses girls finished fifth in the meet, with Elizabeth Goodspeed winning the discus with a throw of 76 feet, 11 inches.

Headen, a junior, cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to win the high jump, with senior McGarrahan taking second at 6-1. Headen also placed second in the 1,600-meter run.

McGarrahan was runner-up in the long jump and anchored Schuylerville's second-place 400 relay, with Troy Soriano, Ryan Piteri and Kayleb Boudreau.

Also taking second for the Black Horses boys were Patrick McGloine in the 3,200 and Cameron Wian in the 400.

Placing second for the Schuylerville girls were Nikki Stark in the 1,500 and the 2,000 steeplechase, and the 3,200 relay team of Lillian Letzring, Paige Nesbitt, Stark and Megan Vianese.

