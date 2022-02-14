Hochul's housing plan ignites backlash

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to expand affordable housing by restricting some zoning powers is getting a frosty reception from influential associations representing the elected leaders of cities, towns and villages.

Hochul's proposal is designed to expand the supply of what are known as accessory dwelling units (ADUs). The units — including modified attics, garages and basements — can be used by property owners to generate rental income.

But many local governments have land use restrictions preventing homeowners from building ADUs. The Hochul plan would mandate local governments approve the accessory units, barring proof they would trigger health or safety concerns.

Hochul is facing criticism on the issue from Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-Nassau County, who is competing with the governor for the Democratic party's nomination for the state's chief executive job.

Suozzi said when Hochul first referenced the plan in January it appeared "very benign." But when the details were released, he said, it became clear the proposal would require municipalities to allow a minimum of one ADU on owner-occupied, residentially zoned lots.

"That's a complete undermining of home rule," said Suozzi, who served four terms as mayor of Glen Cove before becoming the county executive for Nassau, the state's most populous county outside of New York City.

At a legislative budget hearing focused on local government matters, Hochul's proposal was met by strong objections from the state Association of Towns and the New York Conference of Mayors.

"You're not really going to be able to control what's happening in your community," said Peter Baynes, director of the state Conference of Mayors. Baynes said such a requirement would prompt municipal governments to revisit their comprehensive plans.

He added: "A state law (requiring ADUs be allowed) that applies to every municipality in the state can never work, "

In presenting the measure, Hochul has aligned herself with housing advocates who see ADUs as one way to alleviate New York's chronic shortage of affordable homes.

"So many people not only face tremendous economic hardship, but the double hit is that housing prices have also continued to escalate beyond the reach of many, worsening the situation even more," Hochul said in her State of the State address last month.

Supporters of the proposal include the state chapter of AARP, housing advocates, community anti-poverty programs and a trade group for builders.

In a letter to Hochul, the supporters noted an estimated 800,000 New York households face "housing insecurity" — a need that could be addressed, in part, through an expansion of ADUs.

"Senior citizens especially stand to benefit from the legalization of ADUs, both because it would create more affordable homes, and second because it would allow more seniors to age in place by giving elderly homeowners the ability to have a live-in caretaker, or more income to pay expenses." the advocates said.

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr., I-Suffolk County, the chairman of the Assembly Committee on Local Governments, suggested the state, instead of imposing mandates, should consider providing incentives such as grants or rebates to property owners to encourage accessory units where they are allowed.

Thiele said he is optimistic the goals of providing more affordable housing can be achieved while keeping the decision making on zoning matters with local governments.

Suozzi said opposition to Hochul's plan is rippling through the state as residents and civic groups consider the fact their neighborhoods could end up with far more cars parked alongside curbs than are there now.

The congressman stressed he supports the development of affordable housing but noted decisions that could change the character of a neighborhood should be left to local officials. The proposal, he argued, is one of several reflecting that the governor is "pandering" to the progressive left for political reasons.

Hochul said in January her goal is to address the crisis in housing. "Every New Yorker deserves access to affordable housing, whether they are at risk of homelessness or simply struggle to pay the rent on time each month," she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0