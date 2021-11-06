Hochul signs bill to fund substance abuse education, recovery

SAUGERTIES — A bill pushed by Sen. Michelle Hinchey to create a substance use disorder education and recovery fund has been signed into law.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed the legislation authorizing gifts on personal income tax returns for substance use disorder education and recovery.

“The fight against substance use is a personal one for me, and I am proud to take steps in New York to combat this epidemic,” Hochul said in a press release. “Allowing New Yorkers to support members of their community with these gifts is an invaluable way to get everyone working together to save lives. Those struggling with substance use issues deserve our help and support as they go through recovery and in New York we are ensuring that they have just that.”

The legislation creates a personal income tax check-off which will be known as the Substance Use Disorder Education and Recovery Fund.

Hinchey’s office said money in this fund is to be used for providing grants to organizations that provide education, prevention, treatment or recovery to those suffering from substance use disorders.

“The substance use disorder crisis has ravaged nearly every corner of our state, claiming the lives of our loved ones and leaving families and communities devastated in its wake,” said Hinchey, D-Saugerties, who sponsored the bill. “Everyone has a role to play in overcoming the overdose epidemic and ending the stigma that surrounds addiction.”

“Substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery programs save lives, and our bill ensures that these funds will go directly to the organizations responsible for this work,” Hinchey added.

