ALBANY – Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign raised $4.5 million over the past six months, an impressive sum in light of new, significantly lower state campaign donation limits.

Last year, as Hochul smashed campaign fundraising records on her way to winning a full term of office in November, her campaign could accept nearly $70,000 per individual donor. Since the beginning of this year, that limit has dropped to $18,000.

By comparison, after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo won his final term of office in 2018, he raised $4.4 million the following six months. Hochul exceeded that sum these past six months, despite the much lower contribution limit her campaign faces. Cuomo was considered a prolific campaign fundraiser, but not to the degree Hochul has been since she assumed office in August 2021. According to Politico, Hochul’s haul is one of the largest for this filing period in state history.

Over six months, Hochul received 155 donations of the maximum $18,000, collectively worth $2.79 million of the total. In some instances, members of the same family each gave $18,000, amplifying their donating power. For instance, billionaire Richard Sands, of the Fortune 500 beer, wine and spirits company Constellation Brands, gave $18,000 in June. On the same day, so did three relatives.

Records show that Hochul continued to hold fundraisers sponsored by lobbyists with business before state government. The leaders of at least six lobbying firms held Hochul fundraisers over the past six months.

Hochul reported having $4.3 million cash on hand in her campaign account.

In addition, Hochul’s campaign said she had raised $1.5 million for the state Democratic Party, which is closely affiliated with the governor’s campaign. The state Democratic Party and other political party committees continue to enjoy much higher donation limits.

Their campaign arms can accept contributions of up to $138,600 per person in a calendar year, and the state Democratic Party received three such donations: From hedge fund billionaire James Simons and his wife, Marilyn, as well as from Philip Munger, an activist whose father was a longtime business partner of Warren Buffett.

State political party “housekeeping” accounts, meanwhile, can still take donations in uncapped amounts. The state Democratic Party housekeeping account’s three largest donations were $100,000 each from AT&T, Verizon and Molina Healthcare Inc.

Hochul said on Monday that the collective $6 million she’d raised showed “overwhelming support” for her vision of state government.

“Additionally, I am proud to invest over $1.5 million in the New York State Democratic Party as we build towards the most coordinated and sophisticated operation in state history,” Hochul said in a statement. “This essential investment is unprecedented and will kickstart that work, and will complement the great efforts of Senator (Kirsten) Gillibrand and Leader (Hakeem) Jeffries as we fight to elect Democrats up and down the ballot. And we’re just getting started.”

While Hochul won a relatively narrow election in 2022, Democrats in New York lost four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, helping swing control of Congress to Republicans. Hochul and Jeffries have made winning back those seats a top political priority next year.

Hochul’s campaign paid $75,000 between late March and late April to the law firm Jenner & Block. Hochul’s campaign said the payment was in response to a subpoena issued last year by cannabis company MedMen, which alleged in a civil lawsuit that the Hochul administration had given favorable treatment to a business rival, Ascend Wellness Holdings. The two companies settled the case in May.

Campaigns pay lawyers

Attorney General Letitia James, who briefly ran against Hochul in a Democratic primary for governor in 2021 before dropping out, reported raising $766,000 over the past six months for a campaign account set up for her 2026 re-election, which had $458,000 in cash on hand.

From another campaign account, James’ campaign reported paying about $130,000 to the law firm Seyfarth Shaw, which is defending James’ campaign in a lawsuit filed by Sofia Quintanar, a former James aide. Quintanar alleges she forcibly was kissed by James’ former chief of staff, Ibrahim Khan, and that James responded inadequately.

James and Khan deny the respective allegations.

Also racking up legal fees: Cuomo, who was driven from office in August 2021 following a report issued by James’ office, which found sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo credible. Cuomo has also strongly denied the allegations.

Over the past six months, Cuomo has spent $1.57 million more on attorneys from his campaign fund. He remains involved in lawsuits related to the sexual harassment allegations, and is also suing to disband the state’s ethics commission, which is set to hold a hearing in September concerning whether Cuomo illegally used state employees to produce a book earning him $5 million.

Public dollars for campaigns

While donation limits have dropped in New York, they still remain significantly higher than those in many other states and for federal candidates.

If Hochul signs a bill passed this session by the Democratic-controlled Legislature, the voice of such donors would be amplified further.

At the beginning of 2023, a law creating a new, publicly funded elections system took effect. The law, which also included the lower donation limits, was pushed through by Cuomo in 2020.

While the law was originally meant to amplify the voices of small donors by matching their small donations with thousands of dollars in public funds, the Legislature’s bill in June upended the law. Under the changes passed by the Legislature, donations of any size – up to the maximum – would be matched with taxpayer dollars to the same degree as the small donations.

Hochul has not said whether she will sign the bill.