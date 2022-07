BALLSTON SPA — The Saratoga County History Center has a new exhibit debuting on Saturday.

The exhibit opening at 1 p.m. is titled “In the Saratoga Style: Potato Chips and Their Regional Folklore." It will explore the main stories that have claimed to explain the origin behind the snack.

The exhibit is open to the public Thursday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brookside Museum at 6 Charlton St. in Ballston Spa.