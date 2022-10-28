CANDIDATE QUESTIONNAIRES: U.S. representative, 21st Congressional District (Vote for 1)

Name on ballot: Matt Castelli

Ballot party line(s): Democratic Party and Moderate Party

Address: Glens Falls, NY

Occupation: Former CIA officer

Education: B.A. Siena College, M.A. Georgetown University School of Foreign Policy, Executive M.B.A. Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management

Age: 41

Current public offices held: None

Past public offices held: None

Credentials for office:

Upstate NY native, spent my career protecting and defending our country

Former CIA officer — served in Afghanistan and Iraq, leading intelligence collection and counterterrorism operations.

Former director for counterterrorism, National Security Council in Obama and Trump administrations — developed strategy, policy and operations to keep America safe from terrorism and extremism, degraded Al Qaeda and ISIS, and strengthened security cooperation with allies.

The American people trusted me to protect them and their families from terrorism. NY-21 voters know they can trust me to represent them, to always have their backs, and to put them and their families first.

Top issues in this campaign:

This election, NY-21 needs to elect a moderate to bring us together to solve problems for NY-21, not create them.

My top issues are:

Bringing down costs for working families and seniors to create a strong economy that works for everyone.

Defending our freedoms — from women’s rights to the Second Amendment.

Protecting Americans by fully funding our police, securing our borders, defending our democracy, supporting our military and veterans, and protecting Social Security and Medicare.

Draining the swamp with term limits, getting corporate money out of politics, and banning members of Congress from getting rich off stock.

What I'd do if elected:

I’ll focus on unleashing Upstate New York’s full potential by lowering costs, producing goods and energy locally, and making smart investments that bring good-paying jobs, while bringing down taxes for working people.

I’ll ensure our district is safe for everyone by funding local law enforcement and first responders, addressing the climate crisis, providing for our military and veterans, and expanding access to care.

I will always stand up for women’s reproductive freedom, our 2nd Amendment protections, and workers’ rights. I’ll honor my oath to defend the Constitution, our democracy, and the rule of law.

***

Name on ballot: Elise M. Stefanik

Ballot party line(s): Republican and Conservative

Address: P.O. Box 500, Glens Falls, NY 12801

Occupation: Member of Congress

Education: Harvard

Age: 38

Current public offices held: Congresswoman, New York’s 21st Congressional District

Past public offices held: Congresswoman, New York’s 21st Congressional District (2015-present)

Credentials for office:

Since 2015, I have proudly served Upstate New York and North Country families at the highest levels of our government. Whether it’s securing $5.5 million in VA benefits for our veterans, recovering $3 million in earned Social Security and Medicare for our seniors, or supporting our local family farm and small businesses, I have delivered real results to our community. I am honored to fight for Upstate New York and the North Country, and I look forward to earning the support of hardworking families once again this November.

Top issues in this campaign:

When I travel across our communities in Upstate New York and the North Country, the number one issue I hear is inflation and the skyrocketing cost of gas, heating bills, and utilities. That is why I have led solutions to stop reckless government spending causing inflation and why I’m working to stop Joe Biden’s war on American energy by supporting solutions to unleash American energy dominance. It is vital that we end one-party Democrat rule in Albany and Washington to end the inflation crisis that is crushing hardworking families and small businesses.

What I'd do if elected:

I am looking forward to working to earn the support of families across Upstate New York and the North Country. In the next Congress, I would continue my efforts to stop skyrocketing inflation and unleash American energy dominance to drive down the costs of gas, heating bills, and utilities. I will also continue to lead the charge against unconstitutional attacks on our Second Amendment and stand up for our family farms as we fight the overtime rule devastating our agricultural sector and economy. I look forward to continuing my record of real results for small businesses, farms, veterans and seniors.