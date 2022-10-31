CANDIDATE QUESTIONNAIRES: U.S. representative, 20th Congressional District (Vote for 1)

Name on ballot: Elizabeth L. Joy

Ballot party line(s): Republican, Conservative

Address: Glenville

Occupation: Homemaker/active community member

Education: Bachelor's, Simmons College, 1990

Age: 54

Current public offices held: None

Past public offices held: None

Credentials for office: Let’s be clear, I am not a politician. I am a veteran’s wife, Blue Star Mother and lifelong advocate for my community. I see the struggles facing everyday New Yorkers who are concerned about their future and I plan to fix it.

Top issues in this campaign: As a victim of a violent crime, I understand first-hand how important it is to keep violent criminals off the streets. The radical agenda of my opponent, Paul Tonko, has led to heightened crime throughout our state and country. As a member of Congress I will fight to lower the cost of living. Inflation is at a 40-year high and is rising each month. This hidden tax on hardworking New York families is a direct result of the out-of-control spending and money-printing policies of the current administration.

What I'd do if elected: I’m running for Congress to be a check and balance on the out-of-touch politicians in Washington, D.C., doing nothing about the serious issues facing our country. Record-high inflation and skyrocketing cost of goods are causing families and seniors to choose between buying groceries and heating their homes. When elected to Congress, I'll fight to lower the cost of living, make us energy independent, ensure safer streets and deliver results to our district.

Name on ballot: Paul D. Tonko

Ballot party line(s): Democratic, Working Families

Address: 911 Central Ave. #221, Albany

Occupation: U.S. representative

Education: Clarkson University (B.S.)

Age: 73

Current public offices held: U.S. House of Representatives (NY-20) since 2009

Past public offices held: New York State Assembly (1983-2007), Montgomery County Board of Supervisors (1976-1983)

Credentials for office: I work every day to learn about and better understand the concerns and challenges of our communities. I believe no one will work harder or more honestly than I do on behalf of the people of New York. I have also worked on behalf of the people of New York through a career in public service, and I know what it takes to build relationships, work across the aisle and deliver results for our communities.

Top issues in this campaign: Quality, good-paying jobs, fighting climate change, protecting reproductive rights, protecting voting rights, safe communities, and providing opportunity to hard-working Americans.

What I'd do if elected: My focus remains on providing opportunity for families and individuals who work every day for a better life. That means building on the CHIPS Act that will bring 1,000 good-paying jobs to our area. That means protecting reproductive rights and access to the ballot box, which are constantly under attack by MAGA Republicans and a politicized Supreme Court. It means investing in clean technologies that will employ millions while sustaining a healthy planet for the next generation. These are the results that I will continue to deliver upon if sent back to Congress.