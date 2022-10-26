CANDIDATE QUESTIONNAIRES: State senator, 45th Senate District (Vote for 1)

Name on ballot: Jean A. Lapper

Ballot party line(s): Democrat

Address: 20 Fairway Court, Queensbury, NY 12804

Occupation: Certified public accountant

Education: University@Albany, B.S. - Accounting, minor - Business Administration

Age: 62

Current public offices held: N/A

Past public offices held: N/A

Credentials for office: I’m a longtime resident of Queensbury where I have raised my two daughters. I’m happily married to Pete Roland who many have seen on the campaign trail. I’m a CPA and own an accounting practice in Glens Falls where I primarily work with small businesses and their owners. Through my grassroots involvement and leadership roles in organizations like the Rotary Club and the United Way, I have seen first-hand the needs of the community. I look forward to taking my decades of community service to public service.

Top issues in this campaign: I am running to protect a women’s right to reproductive health care, protect our environment and to grow our economy. Choice is on the ballot this year. I will fight to protect a woman’s right to choose. Climate change is real. I’m supporting the Environmental Bond Act which provides critical funding to protect our natural resources and modernize our infrastructure. This investment will create good-paying, green jobs. I will invest in small businesses and ensure everyone has access to affordable high-speed broadband. The state has failed us.

What I'd do if elected: I will proudly vote to advance the Equality amendment to codify the right to an abortion and the right to contraception in the state Constitution. I will invest in local governments to provide them with the resources needed to upgrade their infrastructure including road, sewer and drinking water. I will finish the job of providing high-speed, reliable, affordable broadband to every home in the North Country. The state has failed us for too long. I will work across party lines to develop bipartisan solutions to the challenges the North Country faces.

***

Name on ballot: Daniel G. Stec

Ballot party line(s): Republican and Conservative

Address: Queensbury

Occupation: NYS senator

Education: B.S. - Chemical Engineering, Clarkson University, and MBA - University of Rhode Island

Age: 53

Current public offices held: NYS senator

Past public offices held: 1990-98 U.S. Naval officer, 1998-99 town of Queensbury Zoning Board of Appeals, 2000-2003 town of Queensbury councilman, 2004-2012 town of Queensbury supervisor and Warren County supervisor, 2011-12 chairman Warren County Board of Supervisors, 2013-20 NYS assemblyman - 114th District, 2021 to present NYS senator - 45th District.

Credentials for office: Public service has been my life’s work, first as a nuclear engineer in the Navy, next as a local official in Queensbury and Warren County, then state Assembly for eight years and in the state Senate the past two. In order for our government to function, it’s vital to have capable, experienced officials that understand state and local policies and needs. With 14 years of local government experience and 10 in the Legislature, my record of service has proven crucial in helping me craft legislation and take actions at the state level that improve our region.

Top issues in this campaign: Public safety remains my top priority. In 2020, I ran in opposition to the state’s bail and discovery reform laws. We’ve seen the detrimental effect they’re having on communities statewide, and action must be taken. The economy is also a major issue right now. With rising inflation and costs, we must make our region and state more affordable for families and business owners. Along with affordability is opportunity. New York has lagged in job creation compared to most of the nation, and we must do more to ensure anyone seeking a good-paying career opportunity can find it right here.

What I'd do if elected: The first two items on my agenda for 2023 are public safety and our Second Amendment right. We must repeal bail reform and the HALT Act, which has caused more violence in correctional facilities, and work with law enforcement and DAs to protect our communities and enact common sense public safety reforms. This past summer, Democrat leaders rushed through a gun control law that’s done more to harm law-abiding gun owners in our region than it has to address violent crime. This must be scrapped in favor of new policies that punish illegal gun ownership and gun crime.