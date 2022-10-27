CANDIDATE QUESTIONNAIRES: State senator, 44th Senate District (Vote for 1)

Name on ballot: Michelle Ostrelich

Ballot party line(s): Democrat, WFP

Address: Niskayuna

Occupation: Schenectady County Legislator

Education: B.S. Cornell University, J.D. University of Connecticut

Age: 50

Current public offices held: Schenectady County Legislator

Past public offices held: Member, Niskayuna Zoning Board of Appeals

Credentials for office:

As a Schenectady County Legislator, I’m proud that property owners are paying less property taxes in 2022 than they did in 2016. During the COVID crisis I personally helped families get the food, supplies, and information they needed — and ensured that first responders had PPE.

I led the charge to meet all municipal energy needs in Schenectady County with local solar power. I’ve been endorsed by labor unions, animal rights organizations, women's advocacy groups, Congressman Paul Tonko, U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer. I am the only pro-choice, pro-democracy candidate on the ballot in District 44.

Top issues in this campaign:

Protect reproductive rights, protect providers from out-of-state interference, protect marriage equality

Protect democracy, protect voting rights, protect poll workers and election officials from interference and intimidation

Encourage post-pandemic economic recovery by fighting for state investments in this district — an area long overlooked — including workforce development

Grow our green economy in partnership with labor unions

Reform our state budget process to ensure that every school district receives full and fair funding annually, from the large urban districts to the small rural ones

Expand access to affordable, high-quality child care

What I'd do if elected:

As a state senator I will fight to protect reproductive rights and protect providers from out-of-state interference or legal jeopardy. My first legislative priority will be to vote for the Equality Amendment.

There have been so many lost opportunities for funding in this district. I will fight for infrastructure and IRA money. I understand how to utilize money from the Environmental Bond Act to make a difference in several key areas: (1) build sidewalks and upgrade our aging water and sewer systems, and (2) develop affordable quality housing for seniors, veterans, and the unhoused. The people in the 44th deserve a representative who is in the majority — and has a seat at the table.

***

Name on ballot: James N. Tedisco

Ballot party line(s): Republican and Conservative

Address: Tedisco for Senate, P.O. Box 992, Clifton Park, NY 12065

Occupation: NYS senator

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Union College. Master’s degree in Special Education from the College of St. Rose

Age: 72

Current public offices held: NYS senator, seeking 4th term

Past public offices held: NYS Assembly, Schenectady City Council

Credentials for office: I’m proud to be known as a staunch defender and fighter for my constituents and their needs! Whether it’s taking on Governor Cuomo and Hochul, writing the bill to repeal catch and release bail reform to give judges discretion, fighting out-of-control inflation by doubling STAR property tax relief for families and seniors and capping and suspending the state gas tax, seeking justice for the 15,000 people who died in NY’s nursing homes, or passing Buster’s Law to protect our pets and people, I believe I’ve proven my ability to get things done against overwhelming odds.

Top issues in this campaign: As I’ve gone door-to-door meeting with and listening to voters, the top issue I hear about is out of control inflation that’s caused higher costs for just about everything: home heating, gas prices, groceries, cars, furniture, electronics, lumber — everything has skyrocketed under one-party rule in Albany and Washington. Rising crime and catch and release bail reform which has created a revolving door of danger and disaster in our communities is a top concern of voters. Jobs and the economy, tax relief, education, infrastructure and health care are all top issues for voters in the 44th Senate District.

What I'd do if elected: We need to bring balance to state government because one party rule has been a disaster for New York. To reduce the impact of runaway inflation, I’m sponsoring a bill to double STAR property tax relief for families and eliminate property taxes for seniors. I’m also sponsoring legislation to cut energy costs by permanently capping and suspending the state gas tax. I am the sponsor of bi-partisan legislation to repeal catch and release bail reform and give judges discretion and keep our communities safe.