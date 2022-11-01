CANDIDATE QUESTIONNAIRES: State senator, 43rd District (Vote for 1)

Name on ballot: Jacob Ashby

Ballot party line(s): Republican, Conservative

Address: P.O. Box 64, Castleton, NY 12033

Occupation: Occupational therapist, former Army captain

Education: 1998 graduate of Maple Hill High School

Associate degree from Hudson Valley Community College

Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy from Keuka College

MBA in health care management from Union Graduate College

Age: 42

Current public offices held: Member of NYS Assembly – 107th District

Past public offices held: Rensselaer County Legislator

Credentials for office: I have dedicated my life to serving others as a member of the United States Military, as a health care clinician, a college instructor and as an elected public official. These experiences have cultivated a unique and thoughtful perspective that I utilize everyday in fighting for our community and our families.

Top issues in this campaign:

Making New York more affordable by supporting policies that lower taxes, eliminate red tape and create good-paying career opportunities right here at home

Advocating for safer communities by repealing bail reform, fighting against the pro-criminal agenda and providing law enforcement with the tools they need

What I'd do if elected: Our communities need a strong and sustainable direction. In many cases our current path has been leading us in circles. We cannot tax ourselves into prosperity, and we cannot be discouraged with each other to the point that we abandon our shared civic duties. I will continue to bring this attitude to Albany.

***

Name on ballot: Andrea Smyth

Ballot party line(s): Democrat, WFP

Address: 58 Lori Jean Pl., Troy, NY 12182

Occupation: Retired, nonprofit association executive

Education: MPA

Age: 60

Current public offices held: N/A

Past public offices held: None

Credentials for office: Andrea is an experienced, enthusiastic public policy expert with decades of successful government program development and funding work. She is a commonsense problem solver who will cut through partisan politics and put the people in her district first.

Top issues in this campaign: Andrea’s People First Agenda includes:

Addressing high costs; she was among the first to call for the gas tax holiday and will support continuing it until inflation is under control

Securing access to safe water via funds from the Environmental Bond Act and expanding resilient stormwater infrastructure

Fighting for safer communities by changing policies that aren’t working and getting illegal guns off our streets; and

Protecting access to women’s reproductive care

What I'd do if elected: To the voters, I hope I have gained your confidence in my agenda of fighting for women’s freedom, gaining a fair share of state funding for upstate and for families well-being and safety. I will be proud to introduce and negotiated legislation to meet these priorities and to gain funding for water and broadband infrastructure, to conserve and protect land and to reduce the burdens on property tax payers by keeping school aid at historic highs and targeting municipal aid. We can use the environmental infrastructure investments to add union jobs and apprenticeships for young people. I have listened to you — like you I am tired on the fingerpointing in Albany and know we need leaders who can work together to put people first.