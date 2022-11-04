CANDIDATE QUESTIONNAIRES: Saratoga County district attorney (Vote for 1)

Name on ballot: Karen A. Heggen

Ballot party line(s): Republican, Conservative

Address: 11 Twinflower Court, Malta

Occupation: Attorney

Education: Ballston Spa High School, 1981; Middlebury College, 1985; Vermont Law School, 1991

Age: 59

Current public offices held: Saratoga County district attorney

Past public offices held: Acting Saratoga County district attorney; first assistant district attorney; chief trial assistant district attorney; assistant district dttorney (part-time)

Credentials for office: Duty, honor and justice are the three words on the seal of our District Attorney’s Office and the guiding principles I follow each day. Duty encompasses knowing the job. I just started my 30th year in the office and have handled all kinds of cases including kidnapping and homicide. Honor reflects the significance of the position and the importance of doing the right thing. I rely on the strong relationships my office has with law enforcement to get the job done. Justice is the cornerstone of everything we do and what we strive to achieve for the victims and community.

Top issues in this campaign: I submit the issues in this campaign center on choosing a candidate who knows the job, what is expected, has the experience to lead others and serve as a resource. I have been involved in over 50 felony trials, have assembled a team of attorneys and staff who regularly serve as trainers at local and state programs and who continue to achieve a 95% felony conviction rate. Saratoga County is one of the safest large counties in New York state. We have a proven track record.

What I'd do if elected: I will work collaboratively with everyone in the criminal justice system to achieve justice for the victims of crime, the community and the defendant. This means continuing to be engaged with the treatment community to work to divert those non-violent offenders to programs which can address the issues underlying their criminal conduct — such as addiction and mental health — and support these offenders to become productive members of our community. I have been honored to spend my professional career as a criminal prosecutor in Saratoga County and humbly ask for the public’s support to do so for four more years.

Name on ballot: Michael John Phillips

Ballot party line(s): Justice and Public Safety/Democratic

Address: P.O. Box 5177, Saratoga Springs

Occupation: Prosecutor, NYS Department of Health

Education: Bachelor's, Mercyhurst College, Erie, Pennsylvania, 1980; Juris Doctor, Western New England School of Law, admitted to the NYS Bar in 1991

Age: 65

Current public offices held: N/A

Past public offices held: N/A

Credentials for office: I have been a lawyer in the private and public sectors for 32 years. I spent my first 10 years doing criminal defense work and civil litigation. When I worked for GE Energy, I attended management training in Crotonville, NY, which gave me the skills to train and lead an office. I’ve practiced both civil and criminal law and I am presently a prosecutor with the NYS Department of Health. My combined training and skills give me the skills needed to lead an effective district attorney’s office where one standard of justice is the rule and not the exception.

Top issues in this campaign: There’s only one real issue in this campaign — the district attorney’s office itself. It’s a ship that needs to be righted. There’s a 75% staff turnover rate (Saratoga Today). Retired corrections officer Mark French’s killer was allowed to plead down to a low-level assault charge and will only serve three years in jail. A predicate sexual offender, Jonathan Aronson, continues to walk the streets while his child rape case is delayed over and over again. The current DA has been caught lying about the establishment of a Veterans’ Treatment Court while her office loses court documents. Saratoga County deserves better.

What I'd do if elected: I’d start with a thorough review of open and pending cases with an eye toward prosecuting criminals and not cutting deals. I would meet staff to get their view on the office and gather input on creating a center of excellence that pursues one standard of justice — not one for the politically connected and the wealthy and one for the rest of us. One standard of justice will be the hallmark of my tenure as Saratoga County district attorney. I will immediately work with bring local judges, other district attorneys and stakeholders to establish a regional Veterans’ Treatment Court.