CANDIDATE QUESTIONNAIRES: Assembly member, 113th Assembly District (Vote for 1)

Name on ballot: David Catalfamo

Ballot party line(s): Republican, Conservative

Address: 27 Preserve Way, Saratoga Springs

Occupation: Economic development

Education: B.A. History, SUNY Albany

Age: 57

Current public offices held: NA

Past public offices held: NA

Credentials for office: I’ve dedicated my life to service, first in the U.S. Army Reserves and then to New York state where I was proud to serve as a senior member of Governor Pataki’s administration and as SVP of the state’s economic development corporation helping to bring Global Foundries to Malta, rebuilding Manhattan after the attacks September 11 and bringing thousands of jobs and tourism opportunities to Upstate New York. I continue to practice economic development focused on transformational projects and I volunteer on the town of Wilton Planning Board.

Top issues in this campaign: We have an economic and public safety crisis that’s destroying our state. We’re losing population faster than any other state, and continue to hold the title for all the worst rankings: highest taxes, least business-friendly, worst place to retire, worst economic outlook, and on and on. Tax and spend policies have caused inflation to skyrocket with the average family paying an extra $717/month. Our criminal justice system has been dismantled, with dangerous policies like eliminating bail, allowing people who violate their parole to avoid consequences, the HALT Act, which is putting our corrections officers’ safety at risk, and more.

What I'd do if elected: Stop the tax and spend mentality that is driving inflation and making NY unaffordable. Respect taxpayers, by cutting taxes and regulations that will allow businesses to grow here. Let’s keep our families together, joining 11 states that don’t tax retirement income so seniors can afford to stay. I will fight to repeal disastrous criminal justice laws and work with our law enforcement community and victims advocates to create a system that is fair, but puts safety first. The culture of corruption in Albany must finally be ended. I will term limit myself and have a reform plan to end it.

***

Name on ballot: Carrie Woerner

Ballot party line(s): Democrat

Address: P.O. Box 888, Round Lake, NY 12151

Occupation: elected official

Education: B.A., Carnegie-Mellon University; MBA, Santa Clara University

Age: 60

Current public offices held: Member of Assembly, 113th AD

Past public offices held: Village trustee, village of Round Lake 2008-2014; Planning Board, town of Malta, 2008-2014

Credentials for office: Over my years in office, people have come to recognize me as someone who is practical, who focuses on issues that matter in our communities, is bipartisan in approach, and who is effective at passing laws and bringing resources back to the district for community-driven projects. I bring to the office 30 years of experience in the private sector which taught me how to work with all people and to analyze problems to find workable solutions we can all agree on. People can count on me to be a strong voice for the needs and values of Upstate.

Top issues in this campaign: Keeping our communities safe; impact of inflation; and protecting a woman’s right to the full range of reproductive health care services. I am endorsed by the NYS Police Benevolent Association and Saratoga Springs Firefighters because I support the people who keep us safe. I have taken steps to keep more money in people’s pockets now; long-term I have secured a new form of tuition assistance to help people enrolling in community college certificate program to gain skills for a better-paying job. And I stand with the women of this region to protect our rights to reproductive health care.

What I'd do if elected: I will continue to fight for the rights we value. I will continue to work with our DAs and law enforcement to fix what’s broken with our criminal justice system. I will continue to develop, promote and pass common-sense legislation to strengthen both the environment and energy systems. I will look for opportunities to grow our agriculture economy, upstate manufacturing and create good-paying local jobs. I and my staff will continue to help solve problems for the people of the 113th Assembly District. It is an honor to serve and I humbly ask for your vote.