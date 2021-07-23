High waters leave boaters stuck

NEWARK — It’s not unusual to see a few boats tied up at Newark’s canal port, but what Bob Stopper saw Monday morning was definitely out of the ordinary.

Nearly 20 boats of all sizes could be seen tied up on both sides of the canal at the village’s port. Two tour boats were tied up side by side.

The reason for so many? They couldn’t go anywhere, said Stopper, a Lyons canal greeter, enthusiast and historian.

Excessive rain, including Saturday’s nearly statewide deluge, forced the NYS Canal Corp. to close the Erie Canal from Baldwinsville, Onondaga County, to Rochester because of dangerously high water levels.

Travel in parts of the canal in Wayne County had already been problematic. Water levels between locks 29 and 30 in Macedon were lowered in May when a spillway wall near Lock 29 collapsed. Only boats with a draft of 5 feet or less have been allowed to travel through that section, said Shane Mahar, a spokesperson for the Canal Corp.

He said crews continue to work on a temporary dam near the spillway bank collapse, which will allow water levels to be raised to near normal levels. That work could take a few more weeks, he said, noting bad weather has affected progress.