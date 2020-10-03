High school officials missing their fall seasons, too

The coronavirus pandemic has left a big hole this fall for guys like Paul Bricoccoli Jr. and Beecher Baker.
They are high school football officials, the guys in the striped shirts who do it for the love of the game. Friday nights and Saturday afternoons have not been the same.
"I truly miss it — it's a big void in my life," said Baker, who is also the Superintendent of Schools for the Hadley-Luzerne Central School District. "I love being around the kids and the coaches."
"We enjoy it as much as the kids do playing," said Bricoccoli, a head referee who would have been officiating for the 22nd year this season. "Football season is just pure enjoyment for me."
It's not just football: high school officials in soccer, field hockey and volleyball — at least in the northern portion of Section II — have also seen their seasons postponed at least until early spring by coronavirus precautions.
Last month, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association moved football and volleyball, labeled by the state Department of Health as "high-risk sports," to the "Fall II season," set for March and April.
Several Section II leagues, including the Foothills Council, Adirondack and Wasaren leagues locally, followed that by voting to move the rest of their interscholastic sports — with the exception of Foothills golf, girls tennis and cross country — to the early spring.
Bricoccoli, who owns The Bullpen Tavern and Talk of the Town restaurant in Glens Falls, is the president of the Adirondack Chapter of Certified Football Officials. He said he's been keeping the 50-some members of his organization informed, and added that they were still taking the state officials exam this fall to be ready for spring.
"I'm hoping we get to play some football, but I'm not super optimistic," Bricoccoli said. "It's hard to get baseball and lacrosse on the field in the spring. If we get a late winter or one of those crazy mid-March snowstorms, it's going to be tough."
"We're hoping for March, keeping our fingers crossed," Baker said. "I'm sad that (football) is not here, especially the way the weather has been — when it's sunny and 70 degrees and there's no game to be at in Queensbury or Hudson Falls."
Bricoccoli said for many officials, it's a five-day-a-week side job, with games at the varsity, junior varsity, freshman and modified levels. Football officials make $96 per varsity game; less for lower levels, he said.
"It takes up my whole fall," he added. "I miss the camaraderie of our officiating crews."
"There's five of us on the field, working together, so there's teamwork — we want to make it a good experience for the kids," Baker said. "I was a teacher and a coach, but when I became a school administrator, I could no longer coach, so I became an official. I wanted to keep working with kids in sports."
Bricoccoli said some officials have been officiating youth flag football games in Saratoga Springs this fall to keep their hand in. They have been using the new electronic whistles.
"It's interesting, you use your thumb," Bricoccoli said. "I did try putting it up to my mask to blow it a few times out of habit. It's just one of those things we have to adapt to for the time being."
The fact that coronavirus has a more detrimental effect on older persons has not been a deterrent to older officials, like Queensbury's Joe Pezzulo. At 74, Pezzulo still officiates football and umpires softball.
"I'm in a better position than some of the guys who only do football, because I've been able to do tournament softball and fall ball at Moreau Rec," said Pezzulo, who also officiated girls basketball. "But no football is a big hurt to me, personally."
Bricoccoli said all of the football officials in the Adirondack chapter were willing to come back this fall, or next spring.
"I asked if anybody was uncomfortable about coming back, and not one guy said they were uncomfortable," he said.
Dane Clark, the assignor of officials for Section II boys basketball, said only two older officials had told him they were taking the year off because of virus concerns.
Clark, the longtime former Fort Ann baseball coach, is a former soccer and basketball official himself. He said as of right now, basketball is on track for practice to begin Nov. 30, with games set to tip off on Jan. 4.
"But there are no schedules yet, so I asked our officials to just block out the time on their calendars like they normally would," Clark said. "Everything is subject to change, though. We don't know how many games are going to be played and how much it will overlap with the spring. A lot of our guys officiate more than one sport."
Above all, the officials said the most difficult part of the coronavirus shutdown has been seeing scholastic athletes unable to compete in their chosen sports.
"I can't even imagine missing your senior year of football. I feel terrible for kids who are missing their senior or junior years of their sport," Bricoccoli said. "Glens Falls, Schuylerville and Queensbury were all loaded this year. I think we had so many teams with the potential to go to states — to not have the chance to fulfill that is heartbreaking."
"I live right next to the school — not seeing soccer going on is crazy, especially in as much of a soccer town as Fort Ann is," Clark said. "I feel bad for the seniors — last year's juniors are looking at being shut out of it again."
