High school officials missing their fall seasons, too

Bricoccoli said some officials have been officiating youth flag football games in Saratoga Springs this fall to keep their hand in. They have been using the new electronic whistles.

"It's interesting, you use your thumb," Bricoccoli said. "I did try putting it up to my mask to blow it a few times out of habit. It's just one of those things we have to adapt to for the time being."

The fact that coronavirus has a more detrimental effect on older persons has not been a deterrent to older officials, like Queensbury's Joe Pezzulo. At 74, Pezzulo still officiates football and umpires softball.

"I'm in a better position than some of the guys who only do football, because I've been able to do tournament softball and fall ball at Moreau Rec," said Pezzulo, who also officiated girls basketball. "But no football is a big hurt to me, personally."

Bricoccoli said all of the football officials in the Adirondack chapter were willing to come back this fall, or next spring.

"I asked if anybody was uncomfortable about coming back, and not one guy said they were uncomfortable," he said.

Dane Clark, the assignor of officials for Section II boys basketball, said only two older officials had told him they were taking the year off because of virus concerns.