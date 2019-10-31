(through Week 8)
Team;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
CLASS AA
Shaker;7-0;8-0
Shenendehowa;6-1;7-1
CBA;4-3;5-3
Guilderland;5-3;5-3
Bethlehem;4-3;5-3
Schenectady;4-3;5-3
Saratoga Springs;1-6;1-7
Colonie;1-6;1-7
Niskayuna;0-7;0-8
CLASS A GRASSO
Queensbury;6-0;8-0
Ballston Spa;5-1;6-2
Burnt Hills;4-2;5-3
Scotia;3-3;4-4
South Glens Falls;1-5;2-6
Gloversville;1-5;2-6
Mohonasen;1-5;1-7
CLASS A CAPITAL
Troy;6-0;7-1
Averill Park;5-1;5-3
Amsterdam;4-2;5-3
La Salle;3-3;4-4
Columbia;2-4;4-4
Green Tech;1-5;1-6
Albany*;0-6;1-7
CLASS B NORTH
Glens Falls;5-0;8-0
Schuylerville;4-1;7-1
Broadalbin-Perth;3-2;4-4
Hudson Falls;2-3;2-6
Johnstown;1-4;1-7
Lansingburgh;0-5;1-7
CLASS B REINFURT
Schalmont;4-1;6-2
Holy Trinity;4-1;7-1
Cobleskill;4-1;4-4
Hudson;2-3;3-5
Ravena;1-4;3-5
Ichabod Crane;0-5;1-7
CLASS C NORTH
Cambridge-Salem;5-0;7-1
Greenwich;4-1;7-1
Granville #;3-2;5-3
Lake George/H-L;2-3;3-5
Hoosick Falls;1-4;2-6
Hoosic Valley;0-5;1-7
CLASS C CENTRAL
Stillwater;4-0;8-0
Fonda;3-1;6-2
Tamarac #;2-2;6-2
Canajoharie-Fort Plain;1-3;4-4
Mechanicville;0-4;2-6
CLASS C SOUTH
Watervliet #;5-0;5-3
Voorheesville #;4-1;5-3
Taconic Hills #;3-2;4-4
Coxsackie-Athens #;2-3;2-6
Cairo-Durham/Catskill* #;1-4;1-7
# all teams scheduled to play Rensselaer received a forfeit victory in the standings
CLASS D
Warrensburg;3-0;7-1
Chatham;2-1;6-2
Whitehall;1-2;4-4
Helderberg Valley;0-3;3-5
INDEPENDENTS
Corinth-Fort Edward*;1-0;4-4
Cohoes*;0-1;0-8
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
Ticonderoga;1-6;1-7
* team playing down in class, ineligible for sectionals
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(through Week 8)
RUSHING
Player;Att;Yds;Avg;TDs
Jason Rodriguez, Qby;129;1537;11.9;25
Jesse Griffin, Warr;125;1124;9.0;13
D. Holcomb, Gran;156;1084;7.0;12
Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S;111;952;8.6;13
Calvin Schneider, C-S;106;920;8.7;9
Brendan Covey, Whi;128;811;6.3;9
Dylan Winchell, Warr;46;741;16.1;7
Chris Albrecht, Gre;118;687;5.8;5
Max Kipp, HooF;114;719;6.3;11
Ben Chilkott, Gran;105;665;6.3;3
Josh Ahrens, SGF;94;658;7.0;6
Griffin Woodell, GF;58;654;11.3;15
J. Vanderhoof, Sch;51;610;12.0;12
G. Sgambettera, C-S;63;561;8.9;8
R. Maddison, HudF;141;554;3.9;4
Luke Pemrick, Gre;55;523;9.5;8
Jack Dwyer, Sch;52;491;9.4;7
Gabe Allen, C-FE;54;450;8.3;6
Brody Sullivan, C-FE;131;442;3.4;6
Sam McGarrahan, Sch;57;416;7.3;5
Aalijah Sampson, GF;28;414;14.8;4
Mac Baker, Warr;54;402;7.4;6
Joe Slattery, Qby;57;397;7.0;5
Joe Johnson, SGF;60;392;6.5;3
David Austin, Whi;85;388;4.6;6
Jesse Kuzmich, Gre;51;384;7.5;5
Hunter Day, C-S;57;373;6.5;3
PASSING
Player;Cmp;Att;Pct;Yds;TDs
T. Benedict, Ti;94;185;50.8;1091;7
Cole Clarke, LG/HL;55;132;958;9
Noah Girard, GF;51;74;68.9;946;23
J. Kuzmich, Gre;43;72;59.7;904;12
Jake Sparks, HooF;36;98;36.7;548;3
J. Williams, Sar;30;75;40.0;459;4
J. Ruggles, C-S;39;67;58.2;376;7
B. Sullivan, C-FE;29;48;60.4;301;5
RECEIVING
Player;Rec;Yds;Avg;TDs
Monty Benedict, Ti;30;342;11.4;3
Shane Clarke, LG/HL;28;595;21.3;7
Aalijah Sampson, GF;21;427;20.3;9
Alex Bushee, HooF;21;203;9.7;2
Connor Yaw, Ti;20;269;13.5;1
Luke Pemrick, Gre;18;461;25.6;5
Soyer Mattson, C-S;18;220;12.2;5
SCORING
Player;TD;Cnv;FG;PAT;Pts
J. Rodriguez, Qby;26;0;0;0;156
Griffin Woodell, GF;23;1;0;0;140
Jesse Griffin, Warr;14;12;0;0;108
Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S;16;2;0;0;100
Luke Pemrick, Gre;15;0;0;0;90
Chris Albrecht, Gre;7;0;3;34;85
D. Holcomb, Gran;13;3;0;0;84
J. Vanderhoof, Sch;13;1;0;0;80
A. Sampson, GF;13;0;0;0;78
Max Kipp, HooF;12;2;0;0;76
D. Winchell, Warr;10;5;0;0;70
Gabe Allen, C-FE;10;2;0;0;64
Brendan Covey, Whi;10;0;0;0;60
C. Schneider, C-S;9;3;0;0;60
Mac Baker, Warr;7;8;0;0;58
Alex Roca, Qby;0;0;3;42;51
G. Sgambettera, C-S;8;1;0;0;50
Jack Dwyer, Sch;8;0;0;0;48
Josh Ahrens, SGF;7;3;0;0;48
Jesse Kuzmich, Gre;7;1;0;0;44
Shane Clarke, LG/HL;7;0;0;0;42
David Austin, Whi;6;2;0;0;40
B. Sullivan, C-FE;6;2;0;0;40
A. Sullivan, C-FE;5;5;0;0;40
T. Hitchcock, Warr;5;5;0;0;40
Ben Chilkott, Gran;4;7;0;0;38
Cyrus Guillet, GF;0;0;0;38;38
Josh Oakman, Gran;3;9;0;0;36
Reese Tavares, Sch;0;0;0;35;35
David Barclay, GF;5;2;0;0;34
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.