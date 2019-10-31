(through Week 8)

Team;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

CLASS AA

Shaker;7-0;8-0

Shenendehowa;6-1;7-1

CBA;4-3;5-3

Guilderland;5-3;5-3

Bethlehem;4-3;5-3

Schenectady;4-3;5-3

Saratoga Springs;1-6;1-7

Colonie;1-6;1-7

Niskayuna;0-7;0-8

CLASS A GRASSO

Queensbury;6-0;8-0

Ballston Spa;5-1;6-2

Burnt Hills;4-2;5-3

Scotia;3-3;4-4

South Glens Falls;1-5;2-6

Gloversville;1-5;2-6

Mohonasen;1-5;1-7

CLASS A CAPITAL

Troy;6-0;7-1

Averill Park;5-1;5-3

Amsterdam;4-2;5-3

La Salle;3-3;4-4

Columbia;2-4;4-4

Green Tech;1-5;1-6

Albany*;0-6;1-7

CLASS B NORTH

Glens Falls;5-0;8-0

Schuylerville;4-1;7-1

Broadalbin-Perth;3-2;4-4

Hudson Falls;2-3;2-6

Johnstown;1-4;1-7

Lansingburgh;0-5;1-7

CLASS B REINFURT

Schalmont;4-1;6-2

Holy Trinity;4-1;7-1

Cobleskill;4-1;4-4

Hudson;2-3;3-5

Ravena;1-4;3-5

Ichabod Crane;0-5;1-7

CLASS C NORTH

Cambridge-Salem;5-0;7-1

Greenwich;4-1;7-1

Granville #;3-2;5-3

Lake George/H-L;2-3;3-5

Hoosick Falls;1-4;2-6

Hoosic Valley;0-5;1-7

CLASS C CENTRAL

Stillwater;4-0;8-0

Fonda;3-1;6-2

Tamarac #;2-2;6-2

Canajoharie-Fort Plain;1-3;4-4

Mechanicville;0-4;2-6

CLASS C SOUTH

Watervliet #;5-0;5-3

Voorheesville #;4-1;5-3

Taconic Hills #;3-2;4-4

Coxsackie-Athens #;2-3;2-6

Cairo-Durham/Catskill* #;1-4;1-7

# all teams scheduled to play Rensselaer received a forfeit victory in the standings

CLASS D

Warrensburg;3-0;7-1

Chatham;2-1;6-2

Whitehall;1-2;4-4

Helderberg Valley;0-3;3-5

INDEPENDENTS

Corinth-Fort Edward*;1-0;4-4

Cohoes*;0-1;0-8

CHAMPLAIN VALLEY

Ticonderoga;1-6;1-7

* team playing down in class, ineligible for sectionals

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(through Week 8)

RUSHING

Player;Att;Yds;Avg;TDs

Jason Rodriguez, Qby;129;1537;11.9;25

Jesse Griffin, Warr;125;1124;9.0;13

D. Holcomb, Gran;156;1084;7.0;12

Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S;111;952;8.6;13

Calvin Schneider, C-S;106;920;8.7;9

Brendan Covey, Whi;128;811;6.3;9

Dylan Winchell, Warr;46;741;16.1;7

Chris Albrecht, Gre;118;687;5.8;5

Max Kipp, HooF;114;719;6.3;11

Ben Chilkott, Gran;105;665;6.3;3

Josh Ahrens, SGF;94;658;7.0;6

Griffin Woodell, GF;58;654;11.3;15

J. Vanderhoof, Sch;51;610;12.0;12

G. Sgambettera, C-S;63;561;8.9;8

R. Maddison, HudF;141;554;3.9;4

Luke Pemrick, Gre;55;523;9.5;8

Jack Dwyer, Sch;52;491;9.4;7

Gabe Allen, C-FE;54;450;8.3;6

Brody Sullivan, C-FE;131;442;3.4;6

Sam McGarrahan, Sch;57;416;7.3;5

Aalijah Sampson, GF;28;414;14.8;4

Mac Baker, Warr;54;402;7.4;6

Joe Slattery, Qby;57;397;7.0;5

Joe Johnson, SGF;60;392;6.5;3

David Austin, Whi;85;388;4.6;6

Jesse Kuzmich, Gre;51;384;7.5;5

Hunter Day, C-S;57;373;6.5;3

PASSING

Player;Cmp;Att;Pct;Yds;TDs

T. Benedict, Ti;94;185;50.8;1091;7

Cole Clarke, LG/HL;55;132;958;9

Noah Girard, GF;51;74;68.9;946;23

J. Kuzmich, Gre;43;72;59.7;904;12

Jake Sparks, HooF;36;98;36.7;548;3

J. Williams, Sar;30;75;40.0;459;4

J. Ruggles, C-S;39;67;58.2;376;7

B. Sullivan, C-FE;29;48;60.4;301;5

RECEIVING

Player;Rec;Yds;Avg;TDs

Monty Benedict, Ti;30;342;11.4;3

Shane Clarke, LG/HL;28;595;21.3;7

Aalijah Sampson, GF;21;427;20.3;9

Alex Bushee, HooF;21;203;9.7;2

Connor Yaw, Ti;20;269;13.5;1

Luke Pemrick, Gre;18;461;25.6;5

Soyer Mattson, C-S;18;220;12.2;5

SCORING

Player;TD;Cnv;FG;PAT;Pts

J. Rodriguez, Qby;26;0;0;0;156

Griffin Woodell, GF;23;1;0;0;140

Jesse Griffin, Warr;14;12;0;0;108

Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S;16;2;0;0;100

Luke Pemrick, Gre;15;0;0;0;90

Chris Albrecht, Gre;7;0;3;34;85

D. Holcomb, Gran;13;3;0;0;84

J. Vanderhoof, Sch;13;1;0;0;80

A. Sampson, GF;13;0;0;0;78

Max Kipp, HooF;12;2;0;0;76

D. Winchell, Warr;10;5;0;0;70

Gabe Allen, C-FE;10;2;0;0;64

Brendan Covey, Whi;10;0;0;0;60

C. Schneider, C-S;9;3;0;0;60

Mac Baker, Warr;7;8;0;0;58

Alex Roca, Qby;0;0;3;42;51

G. Sgambettera, C-S;8;1;0;0;50

Jack Dwyer, Sch;8;0;0;0;48

Josh Ahrens, SGF;7;3;0;0;48

Jesse Kuzmich, Gre;7;1;0;0;44

Shane Clarke, LG/HL;7;0;0;0;42

David Austin, Whi;6;2;0;0;40

B. Sullivan, C-FE;6;2;0;0;40

A. Sullivan, C-FE;5;5;0;0;40

T. Hitchcock, Warr;5;5;0;0;40

Ben Chilkott, Gran;4;7;0;0;38

Cyrus Guillet, GF;0;0;0;38;38

Josh Oakman, Gran;3;9;0;0;36

Reese Tavares, Sch;0;0;0;35;35

David Barclay, GF;5;2;0;0;34

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments