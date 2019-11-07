(through Week 9)
Team League Overall
W-L W-L
CLASS AA
Shaker 7-0 8-1
Shenendehowa 6-1 8-1
CBA 4-3 5-4
Guilderland 5-3 6-3
Bethlehem 4-3 5-4
Schenectady 4-3 6-3
Saratoga Springs 1-6 1-8
Colonie 1-6 2-7
Niskayuna 0-7 1-8
CLASS A GRASSO
Queensbury 6-0 9-0
Ballston Spa 5-1 6-4
Burnt Hills 4-2 5-4
Scotia 3-3 5-4
South Glens Falls 1-5 2-7
Gloversville 1-5 2-7
Mohonasen 1-5 2-7
CLASS A CAPITAL
Troy 6-0 8-1
Averill Park 5-1 5-4
Amsterdam 4-2 5-4
La Salle 3-3 4-5
Columbia 2-4 4-5
Green Tech 1-5 1-6
Albany* 0-6 1-8
CLASS B NORTH
Glens Falls 5-0 8-1
Schuylerville 4-1 8-1
Broadalbin-Perth 3-2 5-4
Hudson Falls 2-3 3-6
Johnstown 1-4 2-7
Lansingburgh 0-5 1-8
CLASS B REINFURT
Schalmont 4-1 6-3
Holy Trinity 4-1 8-1
Cobleskill 4-1 5-4
Hudson 2-3 3-6
Ravena 1-4 4-5
Ichabod Crane 0-5 1-8
CLASS C NORTH
Cambridge-Salem 5-0 8-1
Greenwich 4-1 7-2
Granville # 3-2 6-3
Lake George/H-L 2-3 3-6
Hoosick Falls 1-4 3-6
Hoosic Valley 0-5 2-7
CLASS C CENTRAL
Stillwater 4-0 9-0
Fonda 3-1 7-2
Tamarac # 2-2 6-3
Canajoharie-Fort Plain 1-3 4-5
Mechanicville 0-4 3-6
CLASS C SOUTH
Watervliet # 5-0 5-4
Voorheesville # 4-1 5-4
Taconic Hills # 3-2 4-5
Coxsackie-Athens # 2-3 2-7
Cairo-Durham/Catskill* # 1-4 1-8
# all teams scheduled to play Rensselaer received a forfeit victory in the standings
CLASS D
Warrensburg 3-0 8-1
Chatham 2-1 7-2
Whitehall 1-2 4-5
Helderberg Valley 0-3 3-6
INDEPENDENTS
Corinth-Fort Edward* 1-0 5-4
Cohoes* 0-1 1-8
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
Ticonderoga 1-6 1-8
* team playing down in class, ineligible for sectionals
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(through Week 9)
RUSHING
Player Att Yds Avg TDs
J. Rodriguez, Qby 153 1668 10.9 27
Jesse Griffin, War 132 1274 9.7 14
D. Holcomb, Gran 186 1265 6.8 13
Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S 125 1083 8.7 15
C. Schneider, C-S 106 920 8.7 9
Griffin Woodell, GF 89 890 10.0 19
Dylan Winchell, War 49 853 17.4 9
Brendan Covey, Whi 128 811 6.3 9
Max Kipp, HooF 123 777 6.3 13
Chris Albrecht, Gre 129 733 5.7 6
Ben Chilkott, Gran 119 722 6.1 5
Josh Ahrens, SGF 101 691 6.8 6
Jack Dwyer, Sch 59 636 10.8 7
G. Sgambettera, C-S 71 630 8.9 9
J. Vanderhoof, Sch 51 610 12.0 12
Gabe Allen, C-FE 78 587 7.5 8
Riley Maddison, HudF 147 579 3.9 5
Joe Johnson, SGF 68 575 8.5 5
Luke Pemrick, Gre 66 561 8.5 9
B. Sullivan, C-FE 150 548 3.7 8
S. McGarrahan, Sch 78 524 6.7 6
Hunter Day, C-S 81 512 6.3 5
PASSING
Player Att Cmp Pct Yds TDs
T. Benedict, Ti 108 208 51.9 1252 7
Noah Girard, GF 66 97 68.0 1160 24
Cole Clarke, LG/HL 67 150 44.7 1158 12
Jesse Kuzmich, Gre 47 82 57.3 992 13
Jake Sparks, HooF 46 110 41.8 722 5
Jacob Ruggles, C-S 46 76 60.5 505 7
Trey Marcil, SGF 30 79 38.0 410 1
Mac Baker, War 13 38 34.2 320 3
RECEIVING
Player Rec Yds Avg TDs
Shane Clarke, LG/HL 33 745 22.6 10
M. Benedict, Ti 30 342 11.4 3
A. Sampson, GF 24 473 19.7 9
Connor Yaw, Ti 24 308 12.8 1
Soyer Mattson, C-S 22 287 13.1 5
Alex Bushee, HooF 22 211 9.6 2
Luke Pemrick, Gre 20 523 26.2 6
Dillon Schlogl, Ti 16 177 11.1 1
Hogan Fox, GF 15 285 19.0 3
SCORING
Player TD Cnv FG PAT Pts
G. Woodell, GF 28 2 0 0 172
J. Rodriguez, Qby 28 0 0 0 168
Jesse Griffin, War 16 13 0 0 122
Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S 18 2 0 0 112
Luke Pemrick, Gre 17 0 0 0 102
Max Kipp, HooF 15 2 0 0 94
D. Holcomb, Gran 14 5 0 0 94
C. Albrecht, Gre 8 0 3 35 92
D. Winchell, War 12 6 0 0 84
J. Vanderhoof, Sch 13 1 0 0 80
A. Sampson, GF 13 0 0 0 78
Gabe Allen, C-FE 12 2 0 0 76
Mac Baker, War 9 9 0 0 72
G. Sgambettera, C-S 10 1 0 0 62
S. Clarke, LG/HL 10 0 0 0 60
B. Covey, Whi 10 0 0 0 60
C. Schneider, C-S 9 3 0 0 60
Alex Roca, Qby 0 0 4 43 55
B. Sullivan, C-FE 8 2 0 0 52
Josh Ahrens, SGF 7 4 0 0 50
Ben Chilkott, Gran 6 7 0 0 50
