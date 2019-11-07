(through Week 9)

Team League Overall

W-L W-L

CLASS AA

Shaker 7-0 8-1

Shenendehowa 6-1 8-1

CBA 4-3 5-4

Guilderland 5-3 6-3

Bethlehem 4-3 5-4

Schenectady 4-3 6-3

Saratoga Springs 1-6 1-8

Colonie 1-6 2-7

Niskayuna 0-7 1-8

CLASS A GRASSO

Queensbury 6-0 9-0

Ballston Spa 5-1 6-4

Burnt Hills 4-2 5-4

Scotia 3-3 5-4

South Glens Falls 1-5 2-7

Gloversville 1-5 2-7

Mohonasen 1-5 2-7

CLASS A CAPITAL

Troy 6-0 8-1

Averill Park 5-1 5-4

Amsterdam 4-2 5-4

La Salle 3-3 4-5

Columbia 2-4 4-5

Green Tech 1-5 1-6

Albany* 0-6 1-8

CLASS B NORTH

Glens Falls 5-0 8-1

Schuylerville 4-1 8-1

Broadalbin-Perth 3-2 5-4

Hudson Falls 2-3 3-6

Johnstown 1-4 2-7

Lansingburgh 0-5 1-8

CLASS B REINFURT

Schalmont 4-1 6-3

Holy Trinity 4-1 8-1

Cobleskill 4-1 5-4

Hudson 2-3 3-6

Ravena 1-4 4-5

Ichabod Crane 0-5 1-8

CLASS C NORTH

Cambridge-Salem 5-0 8-1

Greenwich 4-1 7-2

Granville # 3-2 6-3

Lake George/H-L 2-3 3-6

Hoosick Falls 1-4 3-6

Hoosic Valley 0-5 2-7

CLASS C CENTRAL

Stillwater 4-0 9-0

Fonda 3-1 7-2

Tamarac # 2-2 6-3

Canajoharie-Fort Plain 1-3 4-5

Mechanicville 0-4 3-6

CLASS C SOUTH

Watervliet # 5-0 5-4

Voorheesville # 4-1 5-4

Taconic Hills # 3-2 4-5

Coxsackie-Athens # 2-3 2-7

Cairo-Durham/Catskill* # 1-4 1-8

# all teams scheduled to play Rensselaer received a forfeit victory in the standings

CLASS D

Warrensburg 3-0 8-1

Chatham 2-1 7-2

Whitehall 1-2 4-5

Helderberg Valley 0-3 3-6

INDEPENDENTS

Corinth-Fort Edward* 1-0 5-4

Cohoes* 0-1 1-8

CHAMPLAIN VALLEY

Ticonderoga 1-6 1-8

* team playing down in class, ineligible for sectionals

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(through Week 9)

RUSHING

Player Att Yds Avg TDs

J. Rodriguez, Qby 153 1668 10.9 27

Jesse Griffin, War 132 1274 9.7 14

D. Holcomb, Gran 186 1265 6.8 13

Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S 125 1083 8.7 15

C. Schneider, C-S 106 920 8.7 9

Griffin Woodell, GF 89 890 10.0 19

Dylan Winchell, War 49 853 17.4 9

Brendan Covey, Whi 128 811 6.3 9

Max Kipp, HooF 123 777 6.3 13

Chris Albrecht, Gre 129 733 5.7 6

Ben Chilkott, Gran 119 722 6.1 5

Josh Ahrens, SGF 101 691 6.8 6

Jack Dwyer, Sch 59 636 10.8 7

G. Sgambettera, C-S 71 630 8.9 9

J. Vanderhoof, Sch 51 610 12.0 12

Gabe Allen, C-FE 78 587 7.5 8

Riley Maddison, HudF 147 579 3.9 5

Joe Johnson, SGF 68 575 8.5 5

Luke Pemrick, Gre 66 561 8.5 9

B. Sullivan, C-FE 150 548 3.7 8

S. McGarrahan, Sch 78 524 6.7 6

Hunter Day, C-S 81 512 6.3 5

PASSING

Player Att Cmp Pct Yds TDs

T. Benedict, Ti 108 208 51.9 1252 7

Noah Girard, GF 66 97 68.0 1160 24

Cole Clarke, LG/HL 67 150 44.7 1158 12

Jesse Kuzmich, Gre 47 82 57.3 992 13

Jake Sparks, HooF 46 110 41.8 722 5

Jacob Ruggles, C-S 46 76 60.5 505 7

Trey Marcil, SGF 30 79 38.0 410 1

Mac Baker, War 13 38 34.2 320 3

RECEIVING

Player Rec Yds Avg TDs

Shane Clarke, LG/HL 33 745 22.6 10

M. Benedict, Ti 30 342 11.4 3

A. Sampson, GF 24 473 19.7 9

Connor Yaw, Ti 24 308 12.8 1

Soyer Mattson, C-S 22 287 13.1 5

Alex Bushee, HooF 22 211 9.6 2

Luke Pemrick, Gre 20 523 26.2 6

Dillon Schlogl, Ti 16 177 11.1 1

Hogan Fox, GF 15 285 19.0 3

SCORING

Player TD Cnv FG PAT Pts

G. Woodell, GF 28 2 0 0 172

J. Rodriguez, Qby 28 0 0 0 168

Jesse Griffin, War 16 13 0 0 122

Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S 18 2 0 0 112

Luke Pemrick, Gre 17 0 0 0 102

Max Kipp, HooF 15 2 0 0 94

D. Holcomb, Gran 14 5 0 0 94

C. Albrecht, Gre 8 0 3 35 92

D. Winchell, War 12 6 0 0 84

J. Vanderhoof, Sch 13 1 0 0 80

A. Sampson, GF 13 0 0 0 78

Gabe Allen, C-FE 12 2 0 0 76

Mac Baker, War 9 9 0 0 72

G. Sgambettera, C-S 10 1 0 0 62

S. Clarke, LG/HL 10 0 0 0 60

B. Covey, Whi 10 0 0 0 60

C. Schneider, C-S 9 3 0 0 60

Alex Roca, Qby 0 0 4 43 55

B. Sullivan, C-FE 8 2 0 0 52

Josh Ahrens, SGF 7 4 0 0 50

Ben Chilkott, Gran 6 7 0 0 50

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments